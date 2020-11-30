Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 106 - 30 NOVEMBER 2020

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement 

197,000		 

105.60		 

20,802,538
23/11/202014,000109.611,534,540
24/11/202014,000110.421,545,880
25/11/202013,000109.161,419,080
26/11/202014,000110.471,546,580
27/11/202014,000111.861,566,040
Accumulated266,000106.8228,414,658

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 266,000 at a total amount of DKK 28,414,658.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,625,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.45%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,074,533.

