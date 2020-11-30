ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 106 - 30 NOVEMBER 2020

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



197,000



105.60



20,802,538 23/11/2020 14,000 109.61 1,534,540 24/11/2020 14,000 110.42 1,545,880 25/11/2020 13,000 109.16 1,419,080 26/11/2020 14,000 110.47 1,546,580 27/11/2020 14,000 111.86 1,566,040 Accumulated 266,000 106.82 28,414,658

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 266,000 at a total amount of DKK 28,414,658.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,625,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.45%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,074,533.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

