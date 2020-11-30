Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leadership Quadrant of Hot-Melt Adhesives Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hot-melt adhesives manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in hot-melt adhesives market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the hot-melt adhesives market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for hot-melt adhesives has increased due to the increasing demand for packaging and disposable hygiene products. Hot-melt adhesive are used for a variety of applications, such as packaging, disposable hygiene products, pressure sensitive adhesives, automotive, construction, bookbinding, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. The major growth drivers for this market are the growing demand for hot-melt adhesives in end-use industries like packaging, disposable hygiene products, and automotive industry due to fast processing and environmental friendly properties.



Firms that produce hot-melt adhesives are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global hot-melt adhesives suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Hot-Melt Adhesives Suppliers". Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the hot-melt adhesives market and rates each hot-melt adhesives producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, seven companies such as Henkel, 3M, H.B Fuller, Dow Chemical, Sika, Arkema, and Avery Dennison were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for hot-melt adhesives.



The seven profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in packaging, disposable hygiene products, automotive, construction, bookbinding, and others market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Henkel Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Henkel Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Henkel Company Statistics

3.2: Hot-Melt Adhesives Business Overview

3.2.1: Hot-Melt Adhesives Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Hot-Melt Adhesives Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. 3M Profile



5. H.B Fuller Profile



6. Dow Chemical Profile



7. Sika Profile



8. Arkema Profile



9. Avery Dennison Profile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7q477

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900