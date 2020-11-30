Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Gas Fire Table Market By Product (Propane and Natural Gas), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Gas Fire Table Market is expected to witness market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Gas fire tables have developed as one of the most well-known trends among the residential owners searching to redesign and model their outside living territories. The Gas Fire Table Market has experienced huge growth over the last few years and is foreseen to develop massively over the forecast period. Gas Fire Table is pits utilized for open-air purposes and is intended to seem as genuine fire pits that contain a gas line from the house or a compact propane tank and a bowl that is loaded up with fake heat resistant logs or coals to break up the shape of the bowl and conceal the burners from sight.



The natural-gas based fire tables are anticipated to observe the highest development in the coming years due to its lightweight and capacity to disintegrate quickly, which pretty much rules out inadvertent ignition. Propane based fire tables permit the customers to create fire during burn bans in specific zones. Propane pits also commonly discharge less heat than an enormous wood-burning fire pit, consequently driving the demand for this item.



With regards to picking an outdoor fire table for a lake house or outdoor, the material that customers select relies on the patio aesthetic. For a moderate and mechanical look, one should think about fire tables with steel bowls. A reward of this sleek material is that everybody assembled around the bowl has access to the warmth. For a more natural look to supplement the woods in your lawn, teak acts as a superb choice as it is viewed as the most excellent wood and is very durable, stable, and resistant to weather.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Propane and Natural Gas. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Gas Fire Table Market by Product

3.1 North America Propane Market by Country

3.2 North America Natural Gas Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Gas Fire Table Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 North America Offline Market by Country

4.2 North America Online Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Gas Fire Table Market by Country

5.1 US Gas Fire Table Market

5.1.1 US Gas Fire Table Market by Product

5.1.2 US Gas Fire Table Market by Distribution Channel

5.2 Canada Gas Fire Table Market

5.3 Mexico Gas Fire Table Market

5.4 Rest of North America Gas Fire Table Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Firepits UK

Designing Fire, Inc.

Warming Trends, LLC

Hearth Products Controls Co.

Galaxy Outdoor, LLC

Buck Stove, Inc.

Landmann USA, Inc. (Gebruder Thiele Group)

Mr. Bar-B-Q Products, LLC (Uniflame)

GHP Group, Inc. (Pleasant Hearth)

Woodbridge Fireplace, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfoyim

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900