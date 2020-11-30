Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beverage Packaging Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global beverage packaging market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.



The key factors that drive the market growth include the availability and acceptance of various types of beverages due to the increasing population and changing lifestyle. The inclination of consumers towards healthy diets is projected to enhance the adoption of energy drinks and milk across the globe, which in turn, drives the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the availability of different types of packaging including portable and eco-friendly bottles is also gaining traction from the consumers, which substantially drives the market growth.



The global beverage packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product, and beverage. Based on the material, the market is sectioned into glass, plastic, paper, and metal. Plastic is estimated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the product, the market is segmented into bottles & jars, cans, pouches, cartons, and others. The bottles & jars segment is estimated to contribute a prominent share in the market. Based on the beverage, the market is segmented into non-alcoholic beverages (such as milk, water, juices, energy drinks, carbonated drinks) and alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverage tends to contribute a significant share in the market.



The global beverage packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America region is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The regional growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of beverage consumers in the US and Canada.



Further, Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global, Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., IntraPac International LLC, Mondi Group Plc, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and Stora Enso Oyj are some of the prominent players operating in the global beverage packaging market.



New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Ball Corp.

3.1.2. Berry Global, Inc.

3.1.3. Mondi Group Plc

3.1.4. Smurfit Kappa Group

3.1.5. Sonoco Products Co.

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Beverage Packaging Market by Material

5.1.1. Glass

5.1.2. Plastic

5.1.3. Paper

5.1.4. Metal

5.2. Global Beverage Packaging Market by Product

5.2.1. Bottles & Jars

5.2.2. Cans

5.2.3. Pouches

5.2.4. Cartons

5.2.5. Others

5.3. Global Beverage Packaging Market by Beverage

5.3.1. Non-Alcoholic Beverages

5.3.2. Alcoholic Beverages



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amcor Plc

7.2. Ardagh Group SA

7.3. Ball Corp.

7.4. Beatson Clark

7.5. Berry Global, Inc.

7.6. CANPACK Group

7.7. Crown Holdings Inc.

7.8. Gerresheimer AG

7.9. IntraPac International LLC

7.10. Mondi Group Plc

7.11. Nampak Ltd.

7.12. Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd

7.13. Owens-Illinois, Inc.

7.14. Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

7.15. Silgan Containers LLC

7.16. Smurfit Kappa Group

7.17. Sonoco Products Co.

7.18. Stora Enso Oyj

7.19. Tetra Pak International SA

7.20. Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

7.21. Vidrala SA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gw92b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900