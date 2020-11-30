Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Packaging Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food packaging market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the increased demand for packaged food owing to the quickening pace of life and the changing lifestyles of people. Key features such as extended shelf life of food products, convenience in handling, and efficiency in the prevention of content contamination also drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Further, the rise in the population and increased disposable incomes also influence people to spend on more premium and packaged food products, which in turn, will drive the growth of the global food packaging market over the forecast period.



The global food packaging market has been segmented into material, packaging, and application. Based on the material type, the market is segmented into plastic, paper & paperboard, and others such as glass & metals. The packaging is available in various forms including cans, converted roll stock, bags & pouches, cartons, boxes, and others. Based on the packaging type, the market is segmented into flexible packaging, semi-rigid packaging, and rigid packaging. Based on the application, the market is segmented into dairy products, fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, poultry & meat products, convenience food, and others.



Further, American Packaging Corp., Ball Corp., Bemis Co. Inc., Berry Global, Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Mondi Plc, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and Stora Enso Oyj are some of the prominent players operating in the global food packaging market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Ball Corp.

3.1.2. Sealed Air Corp.

3.1.3. International Paper Co.

3.1.4. Mondi Group Plc

3.1.5. Smurfit Kappa GroupPlc

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Food Packaging Market by Material

5.1.1. Plastic

5.1.2. Paper & Paperboard

5.1.3. Others

5.2. Global Food Packaging Market by Packaging

5.2.1. Flexible Packaging

5.2.2. Semi-Rigid Packaging

5.2.3. Rigid Packaging

5.3. Global Food Packaging Market by Application

5.3.1. Dairy Products

5.3.2. Fruits & Vegetables

5.3.3. Bakery & Confectionery

5.3.4. Poultry & Meat Products

5.3.5. Convenience Food

5.3.6. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Alcoa Corp.

7.2. Amcor Plc

7.3. American Packaging Corp.

7.4. AmeriPak Inc.

7.5. Anchor Packaging Inc.

7.6. Ardagh GroupS.A.

7.7. Ball Corp.

7.8. Bemis Co. Inc.

7.9. Berry Global, Inc.

7.10. Crown Holdings Inc.

7.11. DS Smith Plc

7.12. Graham Packaging Co. Inc.

7.13. International Paper Co.

7.14. Intrapac International LLC

7.15. Mondi Group Plc

7.16. Nampak Ltd.

7.17. Paccor Group

7.18. PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC

7.19. Schur Flexibles Group

7.20. Sealed Air Corp.

7.21. Silgan Containers LLC

7.22. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

7.23. Sonoco Products Co.

7.24. Stora Enso Oyj

7.25. Tetra Laval International SA

7.26. WestRock Co.



