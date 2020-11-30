HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend releases a research report "Google/Amazon's 3D AR products and WIMI's 5G + MR head-mounted display products attract industry attention". In the past two years, giants have begun to scramble to deploy the field of VR/AR. Since last year, domestic and foreign technology giants such as Microsoft, Google, WIMI, and Apple have accelerated their entry into the VR/AR market, and in 2020 will enter a period of intense releases of terminal products.



Before Halloween, Google launched a series of interesting, augmented reality features on its Google search engine. When users use their mobile devices to search for specific Halloween keywords, these features will be displayed as options, which include AR ghosts, a dancing skeleton, a set of creepy lanterns, as well as cats and dogs dressed up.

For example, if a user searches for the word "Halloween" and scrolls down the search results page, a prompt box will guide the user to "Call 3D Ghosts." When the user clicks the "View in 3D" button, they can see ghosts floating around the room through the phone camera. On the iPhone, like other AR applications, users must first move their phones throughout the room before they can start using it. However, on Android devices, the phantom will immediately appear in 3D, but when you click the "View in Your Space" button, it will appear in the environment with the user.

Google has tried the AR function on the Google search engine, and it has provided 3D models of animals and celestial which including spaceships, moons, and planets. Meanwhile, it has also provided many AR objects about biological terms, anatomical systems, chemical terms, cars, shoes, and even Santa Claus. Unfortunately, there is no easy way to find all the provided AR objects in one place, and usually, users can only find them by chance while searching.

Amazon also has AR-related products. An Amazon spokesperson said: "With AR pumpkin lanterns, users will be able to celebrate Halloween in a novel and low-cost way. This is exactly the fun that users can get before throwing the Halloween-themed packaging boxes into the environmental recycling bins." It is worth mentioning that Amazon's reusable Halloween-themed packaging box is in line with Amazon's previously announced environmental commitments, and the company has committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 2040.

China's VR industry market will grow faster than the global market. In 2018, the market size of China's VR industry exceeded 10 billion yuan, reaching 10.83 billion yuan, and a year-on-year increase of this is nearly double. The industry market growth rate is expected to be about 106% in the next two years, and it is expected to reach about 46 billion in 2020. The shipment volume of virtual reality terminals continued to increase. With the blessing of 5G, the communication transmission shortcomings of immersive game scenarios such as VR/AR will be compensated, and it is expected that the commercial use of VR/AR of immersive games will accelerate. For the Chinese market, according to IDC's latest "IDC Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Spending Guide", by 2023, China's VR/AR market spending will reach 65.21 billion US dollars, which has significantly increased than the 2019 forecast (6.53 billion US dollars). At the same time, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2023 will reach 84.6%, which is higher than the 78.3% growth rate of the global market.

Recently, WIMI Hologram Cloud released a new product of mixed reality ("MR") head-mounted display, that is, "Hologram SoftLight Cinema" to further expand the company's Hologram product portfolio matrix.

This product is scheduled to be officially launched at the end of this year. In terms of image color management, combined with a powerful image processing engine and cooperation with SONY, the product can show customers more transparent colors and more delicate picture quality. At the same time, the product supports the docking with drones and professional cameras, which is highly expandable. In addition, the new product uses far-focus imaging technology to relieve customers' long-term short-distance eye fatigue and greatly optimizes the customer's wearing experience.

WIMI provides multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR advertising, Hologram AR SDK payment, and Hologram face recognition. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five major professional fields: home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI has become one of the leading AR Hologram application platforms in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, in terms of total revenue in 2017, WIMI has already been the leading Hologram AR application platform in China. In addition, according to the date of Frost & Sullivan, in 2018, WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified Hologram AR content library among all Hologram AR solution providers in China. In terms of revenue, the number of customers, Hologram AR content, and the number of Hologram AR patents, and the number of software copyrights, WIMI ranks first in the Hologram AR industry in China.

Obviously, AR is regarded as the next hot spot. Its ecological layout is huge. It can be combined with mobile devices such as mobile phones and tablets. In the meantime, AR headsets and other hardware will also be integrated into AI technology, making AR a future integrated display mode which combines various information technology in one.

AR (mobile AR + AR glasses) will reach a new stage by 2023, and the market size is estimated to be 70-75 billion US dollars. In the near future, building better hardware and developing applications that are more suitable for the scenarios is what all companies are trying in 2020, and this attempt will continue for several years.

