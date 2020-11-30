Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VRF System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global VRF system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and transportation industries. The major drivers for this market are growth in building & construction, stringent government regulations for energy efficiency, and increasing demand for HVAC in residential and commercial applications.
Some of the VRF system companies profiled in this report include Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Fujitsu Group, Mitsubishi Electric, United Technologies, Ingersoll Rand, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, and others.
Some of the features of VRF system Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Industry Background and Classifications
2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2 Supply Chain
2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges
3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global VRF System Market Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global VRF System Market by Product Type
3.3.1 Heat Pump Systems
3.3.2 Heat Recovery Systems
3.4 Global VRF System Market by End Use Industry
3.4.1 Commercial
3.4.2 Residential
3.4.3 Others
3.5 Global VRF System Market by Component
3.5.1 Outdoor Units
3.5.2 Indoor Units
3.5.3 Control Systems
3.5.4 Accessories
4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1 Global VRF System Market by Region
4.2 North American VRF System Market
4.2.1 Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Residential, and Others
4.2.2 Market by Product Type: Heat Pump Systems and Heat Recovery Systems
4.2.3 United States VRF System Market
4.2.4 Canadian VRF System Market
4.2.5 Mexican VRF System Market
4.3 European VRF System Market
4.4 APAC VRF System Market
4.5 ROW VRF System Market
5 Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Operational Integration
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by Product Type
6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by Component
6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global VRF System Market by Region
6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global VRF System Industry
6.3 Strategic Analysis
6.3.1 New Product Development
6.3.2 Capacity Expansion in the Global VRF System Market
6.3.3 Certification and Licensing
6.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures
7 Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 Daikin Industries
7.2 Johnson Controls
7.3 LG Electronics
7.4 Toshiba
7.5 Fujitsu Group
7.6 Mitsubishi Electric
7.7 Panasonic
7.8 United Technologies
7.9 Samsung Electronics
7.10 Lennox International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0ykfh
