Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Camera Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart camera market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the smart camera market looks promising with opportunities in the public spaces, military & defense, transit facilities, commercial facilities, enterprise & government infrastructure, and residential infrastructure sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of smart cameras for security & surveillance purposes in residential, commercial facilities, and public spaces.
Some of the smart camera companies profiled in this report include Bosch Security Systems, Inc. , Canon Inc., Flir Systems, Inc. , Panasonic Corporation, Raptor Photonics Ltd., Samsung Techwin Co., Ltd. , Sony Corporation, Watec Cameras, and Nikon.
Some of the features of smart camera market report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Smart Camera Market:Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Smart Camera Market by Technology
3.3.1: Sensor Technology
3.3.1.1: CMOS
3.3.1.2: CCD
3.3.2: Scanning Technology
3.3.2.1: Area Scan
3.3.2.2: Line Scan
3.4: Global Smart Camera Market by Product Type
3.4.1: Stand Alone
3.4.2: Single Chip
3.4.3: Embedded Based
3.4.4: PC and Network Based
3.4.5: Others
3.5: Global Smart Camera Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1: Commercial
3.5.2: Public Space
3.5.3: Transit facilities
3.5.4: Military and Defense
3.5.5: Residential Infrastructure
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Smart Camera Market by Region
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Regional Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by Technology
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by Product Type
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Smart Camera Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Smart Camera Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Bosch Security Systems
7.2: Canon
7.3: Flir Systems
7.4: Panasonic Corporation
7.5: Raptor Photonics
7.6: Sony Corporation
7.7: Watec Cameras
7.8: Nikon
7.9: Samsung Techwin
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6u9sn3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: