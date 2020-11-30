Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Camera Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart camera market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the smart camera market looks promising with opportunities in the public spaces, military & defense, transit facilities, commercial facilities, enterprise & government infrastructure, and residential infrastructure sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of smart cameras for security & surveillance purposes in residential, commercial facilities, and public spaces.



Some of the smart camera companies profiled in this report include Bosch Security Systems, Inc. , Canon Inc., Flir Systems, Inc. , Panasonic Corporation, Raptor Photonics Ltd., Samsung Techwin Co., Ltd. , Sony Corporation, Watec Cameras, and Nikon.



Some of the features of smart camera market report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Smart camera market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by technology, product type, end use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Smart camera market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart camera in the smart camera market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart camera in the smart camera market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global smart camera market?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Smart Camera Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Smart Camera Market by Technology

3.3.1: Sensor Technology

3.3.1.1: CMOS

3.3.1.2: CCD

3.3.2: Scanning Technology

3.3.2.1: Area Scan

3.3.2.2: Line Scan

3.4: Global Smart Camera Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Stand Alone

3.4.2: Single Chip

3.4.3: Embedded Based

3.4.4: PC and Network Based

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Smart Camera Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Commercial

3.5.2: Public Space

3.5.3: Transit facilities

3.5.4: Military and Defense

3.5.5: Residential Infrastructure



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Smart Camera Market by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Regional Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Camera Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Smart Camera Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Smart Camera Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Bosch Security Systems

7.2: Canon

7.3: Flir Systems

7.4: Panasonic Corporation

7.5: Raptor Photonics

7.6: Sony Corporation

7.7: Watec Cameras

7.8: Nikon

7.9: Samsung Techwin



