Unlike alcoholic liver disease, NASH occurs in those who drink little or no alcohol.



NASH usually presents with few or no symptoms, and most people affected with the disease feel healthy and are unaware they have a problem.However, symptoms including fatigue, weight loss, and weakness emerge once the disease has progressed to a more advanced stage, like cirrhosis.



NASH is suspected if elevated liver enzymes are detected during routine blood panels, but it is only definitively diagnosed when a liver biopsy is performed.



Both NASH and non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) are histologically categorized under the umbrella of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).NAFL is defined as the presence of a fatty liver with no evidence of hepatocellular injury or fibrosis, whereas NASH is defined as the presence of fatty liver and inflammation with evidence of hepatocyte injury, with or without fibrosis.



NASH can progress to more advanced stages of liver disease including cirrhosis, liver failure, and in rare cases, liver cancer.



- Over the 10-year forecast period, estimates the sales for the NASH market to grow from $144.4M in 2019 to $27.2B in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 68.8% across the 7MM. At the end of 2029, the US will contribute around 94.3% of global sales, while the 5EU and Japan will account for around 4.5% and 1.2% of sales, respectively.

- the analyst expects the main drivers of growth during the forecast period to be the US launch of Intercept’s Ocaliva in 2021, Inventiva’s lanifibranor in 2025 and Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic in 2026. Ozempic is anticipated to have rapid growth and be the highest grossing therapy by 2029 in NASH.

- Throughout the forecast period, cost of therapy and slow reimbursement rates will likely hinder uptake of certain therapies. The analyst also expects finding an alternative to liver biopsy will remain a challenge for diagnosis and measuring treatment response, although novel non-invasive tests such as Genfit’s NIS-4 could become validated in hopes of boosting diagnosis rates throughout the period.



- How will the NASH therapeutic market landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) will change from 2019-2029?

- What NASH therapeutics are in clinical development?

- How do the clinical and commercial attributes of NASH therapies in development compare with one another, and which will become market leaders?

- What are the remaining unmet needs in NASH?

- What drivers and barriers will affect NASH therapy sales in the 7MM over the forecast period?



- Overview of current and future therapeutic approaches in treating NASH in patients with stages F2-F4.

- Topline NASH market revenue from 2019-2029. Annual cost of therapy (ACOT) and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

- Key topics covered include current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, pipeline valuation analysis of the NASH market in the 7MM.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of pipeline products.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global NASH market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



