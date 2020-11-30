Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19: Economic Impact and Market Forecasts for Gross Domestic Product, Tourism/travel, and Medical by Country using 3 scenarios - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 is turning into a pandemic. Prepare your organization for the changes beginning to take place. Develop an understanding of the risks and probabilities and learn how your industry and your nation will be affected.
This report uses an econometric model to forecast the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the economies of different countries in the world over the next 5 years. It also forecasts the effect on Tourism and affected Medical Markets during this timeframe.
The modelling is based on 3 scenarios of infection prevalence forecast separately for each major country in the world using economic forecasting combined with the World Health Organization Global Health Security Index System and country specific factor
Report Features:
Key Topics Covered:
i. COVID-19. Strategic Situation Analysis
ii. COVID-19. Guidance for Executives
iii. COVID-19. Guidance for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Pandemics?
1.2 The Role of Zoonosis
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.3.2 Gross Domestic Product
1.3.3 Tourism-Hotels
1.3.4 Tourism-Ground
1.3.5 Tourism-Air
1.3.6 Tourism-Cruise
1.3.7 Tourism-Other
1.3.8 Medical -Therapeutic
1.3.9 Medical -Diagnostic
1.3.10 Medical -PPE
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 Historical Perspective on Pandemics
1.5.1 Hiv/Aids Pandemic 2005-2012
1.5.2 Flu Pandemic 1968
1.5.3 Asian Flu 1956-1958
1.5.4 Spanish Flu 1918
1.5.5 Sixth Cholera Pandemic 1910-1911
1.5.6 Flu Pandemic 1889-1890
1.5.7 The Black Death 1346-1353
2. The Pandemic Overview
2.1 What is a Virus?
2.1.1 Is a Virus Alive?
2.1.2 Viral Structure
2.1.3 The Viral Genome
2.1.4 Viral Mutation
2.2 The Coronavirus
2.2.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)
2.2.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)
2.2.3 Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
2.2.3.1 Signs and symptoms
2.2.3.2 Cause
2.2.3.3 Diagnosis
2.2.3.4 Prevention
2.2.3.5 Management
2.2.3.6 Prognosis
2.2.3.7 Epidemiology
2.2.3.10 Misinformation about the outbreak
2.3 Pandemic Diagnostics
2.3.1 Risk Management-Spark and Spread
2.3.2 Dx Technology-Genomic and WGS Role
2.3.3 Dx Technology- Immunoassay
2.3.4 Dx Technology-Other
2.3.5 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues
2.4 Therapeutics
2.4.1 Vaccine
2.4.2 Dual Role of Vaccines
2.4.2 Antiviral
3. COVID-19 Scenarios
3.1 Scenarios Overview
3.2 Scenario 1. Limited Spread & Early Vaccine
3.3 Scenario 2. Contained Spread & Midterm Vaccine
3.4 Scenario 3. Uncontained Spread & Late Vaccine
4. Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments- Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
5. Profiles of Key Players
5.1 Key Players-Therapeutics
5.2 Key Players-Diagnostics
6. COVID-19 Economic Impact on Gross Domestic Product
6.1 Economic Impact Overview by Country
6.2 Tourism Global Market by Segment-Overview
6.3 Medical Global Market by Segment and Scenario-Overview
7. Tourism Global Markets-By Segment and Scenario
7.1 Hotels
7.2 Ground
7.3 Air Travel
7.4 Cruise Market
7.5 Other Tourism
8. Medical Global Markets-By Segment and Scenario
8.1 Therapeutic
8.2 Diagnostics
8.3 PPE
