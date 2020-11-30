VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports on the 2020 exploration drill program at its Todd Creek Property located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia.

The Todd Creek 2020 exploration drill program consisted of three holes totaling 1,027 meters and intersected up to 4.19% copper over 1.8 meters. All three drill holes targeted structurally-controlled copper mineralization within large zones of intense QSP (quartz + sericite + pyrite) alteration. Two of the three holes intersected significant copper mineralization with silver and gold. (See Table 1 for drill results.)

Drilling demonstrated that mineralization identified on surface is hosted in veins that are well defined and remain open at depth, with copper and gold grades appearing to improve with depth. Select drill results include:

Hole TC-002 (Yellow Bowl Zone) intersected 1.48% copper, 0.04 g/t gold and 30.62 g/t silver over 1.2 meters within an 8.8-meter interval grading 0.53% copper, 0.01 g/t gold and 10.63 g/t silver ; and

within an ; and Hole TC-002 (Yellow Bowl Zone) intersected 4.19% copper, 0.19 g/t gold and 4.90 g/t silver over 1.8 meters within a 3.3-meter interval grading 3.03% copper, 0.20 g/t gold and 7.15 g/t silver.

Plan maps and drill hole sections of the Todd Creek 2020 exploration drill program are available at www.p2gold.com.

The Todd Creek Property covers an area of over 32,000 hectares and is located within the Golden Triangle, approximately 35 kilometers northeast of Stewart, BC. The western side of the Todd Creek Property covers a 12-kilometer by 3-kilometer corridor of altered lower Jurassic volcanic rocks which host at least five zones of gold-copper mineralization including the Yellow Bowl and VMS zones, the targets of the 2020 exploration drill program, and the historical Fall Creek, Ice Creek and South zones. The known zones of mineralization at the Todd Creek Property, which borders the east side of Pretium Resources Inc.’s Bowser Claims, are found in the same stratigraphy that hosts the nearby Brucejack, Snowfield and Goldstorm deposits.

Prospecting has shown that both the Yellow Bowl and VMS Zones are covered by a mafic unit consisting of basalt flows and volcaniclastics which overlie interbedded rhyolite and andesitic volcanics. The zones are marked by intense QSP alteration surrounded by chlorite alteration, believed to be related to a porphyry system at depth. Mineralization intersected to date consists of semi-massive amounts of chalcopyrite, pyrite and locally sphalerite, within well-defined quartz/carbonate veins. These veins were intersected within the upper mafic unit and showed strong alteration of the wall rock and grades improving with depth. This relationship is expected to continue to depth where the veins cut through the underlying andesite/rhyolite volcanics, which experience has shown are better host rocks as seen elsewhere on the property at the Fall Creek, Ice Creek and South zones, as well as in the district as a whole.

Planning for the 2021 exploration program at Todd Creek is underway. It is expected the program will consist of additional prospecting, mapping, ground geophysics and drilling.

Table 1: Selected Todd Creek Property Drill Results, November 2020 (TC-001 to TC-003) (1, 2)

Hole Collar Coords Dip/

Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Copper

(%) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) TC-001 6233180N

451078E -45/240 No significant values TC-002 6232761N

450617E -45/45 10.8 19.6 8.8 0.51 0.01 10.63 incl. 10.8 12.0 1.2 1.48 0.04 30.62 69.0 76.7 7.7 0.35 0.04 5.03 340.7 344.1 3.3 3.03 0.20 7.15 incl. 340.7 342.5 1.8 4.19 0.19 4.90 TC-003 6228377N

452559E -45/45 70.8 76.4 5.6 0.45 0.03 1.07 Incl. 70.8 71.9 1.1 1.00 0.05 1.79





(1) True thickness to be determined. (2) All samples were submitted for preparation and analysis by MSALABS at its facilities in Terrace, BC. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100 ppm silver were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade ICP analysis. Samples over 1,500 ppm silver were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate at MSALABS in Langley, BC.

Quality Assurance



Amanda Tuck, P.Geo is the qualified person responsible for the Todd Creek Property and has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release relating thereto.

