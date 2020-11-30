HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

30 November 2020

INTERIM RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (HRC), a company that provides restaurant management services especially in developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020.

The Interim Results to 30 November 2020 is appended to this announcement.

For the said financial period, the Group generated net loss of USD 843,000, mainly from general and administrative expense incurred during the period, while cash and cash equivalents stood at USD 179,000

The Company is in midst of designing and producing its own line of merchandise for direct and online sale. The Company expects to launch the merchandise within the next two months.

The Covid-19 global pandemic presented significant challenges to all companies and businesses worldwide. Although the F&B industry had been badly affected, the Company had managed to adapt well to the challenges faced.

The main objective of the Company is to minimally sustain all business operations until such time the Covid-19 related issues are resolved and the economy starts recovering.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details

HRC World Plc

info@hrcplc.co.uk

+603 7786 0500

Certified Adviser

Keswick Global AG

info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045

Attachment