Beauty retail was traditionally dominated by department store chains in the United States. However, the coronavirus has accelerated the move away from malls and opened up opportunities for mass retailers like Target and Kohl's to grow their market share in categories like makeup, nail products, and perfumes. While overall sales of cosmetic products have declined, online sales have surged and the market is expected to experience a strong rebound post pandemic as customers look to celebrate special occasions again.



Target recently announced a partnership with Ulta Beauty to open Ulta makeup shops within hundreds of Target stores in 2021. This will allow Target to offer more high-end beauty products than it could previously which could help drive traffic to the stores. Meanwhile, Kohl's aims to at least triple its sales in the category and is planning to work with smaller, indie beauty brands. It plans to begin testing its Wellness Market which will offer a variety of cosmetics and personal care items in 50 stores.



