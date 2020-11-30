New York, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Free Space Optics and Visible Light Communication /Light Fidelity Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Transmission Type, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04710243/?utm_source=GNW

8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.1 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 396.5% during 2020–2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the alternative solution to overburdened RF technology for outdoor networking, last mile connectivity, faster and safer data transfer than other challenging technologies, and less energy consumption by LEDs. The demand for Li-Fi technology is increasing across the world to provide secure communications with high data bandwidth, and so on various applications such as healthcare, consumer electronics, defense, and commercial create a strong demand for FSO/Li-Fi for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.



Healthcare and underwater communication applications to witness the highest CAGR in FSO and VLC markets during 2020–2025.



The FSO market for the healthcare application and VLC market for underwater communications application are expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.FSOs are hugely deployed in the healthcare application where wireless communication through radio waves is not allowed due to potential health hazards.



On the other hand, Underwater communications rely on acoustic technologies that limit the speeds to a fraction of terrestrial wireless systems.RF does not work underwater but visible light can support high-speed data transmission over short distances in this environment.



VLC can be a safe alternative to RF communication and serve the purpose of this untapped application area.



APAC is expected to hold a largest share of FSO and VLC market by 2025.



APAC accounted for the largest share of the FSO and VLC by 2025.The FSO and VLC market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing manufacturing facilities, advanced infrastructure, and the growing computer-aided design (CAD) industry are the factors driving the FSO market in APAC.Also, with the recent developments and increased expenditure on VLC-related R&D activities, the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for VLC during the forecast period.



Similarly, end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and consumer electronics are expected to create huge opportunities for VLC or Li-Fi solution providers.



Major players profiled in this report:

• fSONA Networks Corp. (Canada)

• Wireless Excellence Limited (UK

• Signify Holding (Netherlands)

• Oledcomm (France)

• Lucibel (France)

• pureLiFi Limited (UK)

• Acuity Brands (US)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• Fraunhofer HHI (Germany)

• Trimble Hungary (Hungry)



