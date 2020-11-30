New York, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asthma - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993210/?utm_source=GNW





For some people asthma is mild, but in severe cases, people can experience life-threatening asthma attacks (Mayo Clinic, 2018).In most cases, the cause of asthma is unknown, and although there is no cure, medication can help control asthma (CDC, 2013).



Asthma can develop at any stage of life. Often, in children, asthma can resolve during their teenage years; however, it is usually a long-term illness, especially if it first develops in adulthood (NHS, 2018).



Epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific lifetime diagnosed prevalence rates to forecast the lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases.Epidemiologists applied country-specific lifetime diagnosed prevalence rates of asthma, wherever available, to each country’s population to obtain the number of estimated lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases.



Lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases were also segmented by severity of asthma.



The following data describes epidemiology of asthma cases.In 2019, the 7MM had 86,751,036 lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma.



This is expected to increase to 89,414,720 cases by 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.31%. The increase is driven by changes in the in the underlying population structure such as aging and population growth in the 7MM. In 2019, intermittent asthma was the most predominant severity in the 7MM. The US had the highest number of lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma. The development of more effective therapies, particularly for severe persistent and difficult-to-treat patients, would improve quality of life and reduce the frequency with which patients experience symptoms.



