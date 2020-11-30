Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the supply chain management industry"Altana Raises $7 Million to Build More Resilient Supply Chains"



Altana has announced that it has raised $7 million in seed financing led by Amadeus Capital Partners to build more resilient supply chains. The company offers customers a way to gain visibility on the global supply chain using the Altana Atlas without pooling sensitive data. Altana aims to allow supply chain managers to use their data to build supply chain knowledge graphs and allows for one off investigations and simulations as well as real time alerts into changes that affect users' businesses.



Prodigo Solutions also recently announced that it has been certified as a FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) authorized vendor. Prodigo offers a secure cloud based supply chain management system which helps customers to maximize the value from negotiated supply contracts and drive down purchasing costs and currently serves more than 600 hospitals in the United States. FedRAMP authorization is an important step that will allow the company to offer its supply chain management system to government agencies.



