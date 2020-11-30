Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Swell Packers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The oil and gas swell packers market is expected to rise with a CAGR of more than 1.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025
Increasing production of oil and gas, along with rapidly growing drilling and completion operations in oil and gas fields, are likely to drive the oil and gas swell packers market. However, the volatile oil prices are expected to slow downstream activities expected to restrain the oil and gas swell packers market.
Due to the increased completion of drilling and workover activities, the onshore segment is likely to dominate the oil and gas swell packers market during the forecast period. In 2019, the increase in natural gas production was about 3.3%, which is likely to drive the market.
The development in the area of gas hydrates, which is still in the research phase and its requirement of new technologies for its production, is likely to create several opportunities for the oil and gas swell packers market in the future.
Due to its rapidly growing upstream industry, North America will likely be the fastest-growing market for the oil and gas swell packers during the forecast period. In 2019 the region produced 6.6% more crude oil than the previous year, which is likely to positively impact the swell packers market.
Key Market Trends
Onshore Segment Expected to Dominate the Market
Swell packer is an isolation device that relies on elastomers to expand and form an annular seal when immersed in certain wellbore fluids. The elastomers used in these packers are either oil- or water-sensitive. Their expansion rates and pressure ratings are affected by a variety of factors.
North America Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market
North America, due to its rapid increase in crude oil and natural gas production in the world, held a significant share in the market. In 2019, North America produced is approximately 24.9% of the global crude oil production.
Competitive Landscape
The oil and gas swell packers market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International plc, Weir Group PLC, and Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Location of Deployment
5.1.1 Onshore
5.1.2 Offshore
5.2 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, Collaboration and Joint Ventures
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Schlumberger Limited
6.3.2 Halliburton Company
6.3.3 Weatherford International plc
6.3.4 Weir Group PLC
6.3.5 Swell X
6.3.6 TAM International, Inc.
6.3.7 Tendeka
6.3.8 Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
