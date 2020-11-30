Summary of the top Apple iPad deals for Cyber Monday, featuring deals on 128GB, 64GB, and 256GB iPad tablets
Here’s our summary of the latest Apple iPad deals for Cyber Monday, featuring savings on the iPad (including the 10.2-inch 2020 model), iPad mini 4 and 3, iPad Air 4, and iPad Pro tablets and accessories. Explore the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best iPad Deals:
- Save 50% off on the Apple iPad at AT&T - Black Friday deals! Learn how to get the iPad 7th Gen 128GB for half off at AT&T
- Save up to $400 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon - check the deals on the latest Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
- Save up to 33% on Apple iPads including iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini at Amazon - check the live prices on top-rated Apple iPads including iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini and more
- Get an iPad 10.2 inch for $99 at Verizon.com - when you buy one of Verizon’s best iPhones. Save up to $700 on a wide range of Verizon’s latest iPhone models
- Save up to $350 on the latest iPad 8th generation model at Verizon - click the link for latest deals on Apple iPad 2020 (8th generation) available in gold, silver and space gray colors
- Save on 8th generation Apple iPads at Amazon - check deals for the latest 10.2-inch Apple iPads available in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities
- Save up to $80 on 10.2” Apple iPads at BHPhotoVideo.com - see the latest prices on 10.2” iPads available in space gray, silver and gold colors
- Save up to $400 on the latest iPad Pro 12.9 & 11-inch tablets tablets at Verizon - deals available on 11 inch & 12.9 inch models
- Save up to $100 on the new Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 11-inch & 10.5-inch) at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide selection of iPad Pro available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage capacities
- Save on the Apple iPad Pro (11.9 & 12-inch) at AT&T - check live prices on top-rated iPad Pro models and learn how to save up to half off the 7th Gen Apple iPad
- Save up to $400 on the Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) at Verizon - check the latest deals available on the latest 4th generation iPad Air and more
- Save up to 30% on Apple iPad Air tablets at Amazon - check the latest deals on WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models of the Apple iPad Air 4 (2020), iPad Air 3, and more iPad Air models
- Save up to $400 on Apple iPad mini at Verizon - check the latest deals on 7.9-inch iPad mini available in 64GB and 256GB storage sizes
- Save up to $134 on Apple iPad mini tablets at Amazon - click the link for live prices on iPad mini available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models
