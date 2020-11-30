Summary of the top Apple iPad deals for Cyber Monday, featuring deals on 128GB, 64GB, and 256GB iPad tablets



Here’s our summary of the latest Apple iPad deals for Cyber Monday, featuring savings on the iPad (including the 10.2-inch 2020 model), iPad mini 4 and 3, iPad Air 4, and iPad Pro tablets and accessories. Explore the latest deals by clicking the links below.

Best iPad Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)