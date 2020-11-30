RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

Auction date:2020-11-30
Payment date:2020-11-30 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-03-01
Term:13 weeks
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:Repo rate


Auction date:2020-11-30
Payment date:2020-11-30 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-05-31
Term:26 weeks
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate