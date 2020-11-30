Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outage Management Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The outage management systems market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 1.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025
Factors such as focus on electricity transmission optimization, demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply, and an increase in energy demand are expected to drive the outage management systems market. However, the lack of timely, dependable, and irregularities in the outage -reporting may restrain the growth of the market.
The public utility sector is expected to be the largest segment in the forecast period. The segment applies the largest number of outage management systems to increase their electricity delivery efficiency and increase the reliability of the network. An increase in the installed power generation capacity around the globe in the public utility sector is expected to aid the growth of outage management systems.
Increasing advancements in the use of software and internet-of-things are expected to increase the reliability of the outage management system. They may act as an opportunity for the market players.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period due to its large public utility sector and increasing demand for energy. China and India are expected to be the largest users of the outage Management Systems in the region.
Key Market Trends
Public Utility Segment to Dominate the Market
Outage management systems or OMS are a variety of computer-aided methods that are used by electrical distribution systems. They are primarily used by the grid and distributed system supervisors to return power to the network. Outage management systems identify outage s and provide instant alerts. They also record the history of interruptions throughout the operations and provide real-time insight into the systems. The use of the outage management system provides for capabilities, especially for the public utility system, as their networks are usually older and much more complex.
Asia Pacific Region is expected to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region consists of the largest installed capacity generation of energy in the world. Optimization of the large grid requires the usage of solutions like the outage management system, which is expected is expected to provide for the use and growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The outage management systems market is partially fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, and Oracle Corporation.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD Billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Standalone
5.1.2 Integrated
5.2 End-User
5.2.1 Public Utility
5.2.2 Private Utility
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 ABB Ltd.
6.3.2 General Electric Company
6.3.3 Oracle Corporation
6.3.4 Schneider Electric SA
6.3.5 Siemens AG
6.3.6 CGI Inc
6.3.7 Advanced Control Systems Inc
6.3.8 Futura Systems Inc
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
