Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cancer Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology; Type; Indication; End User, and Country and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cancer Vaccines Market for Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines Segment to Grow at Fastest CAGR during Forecast Period
Te market is expected to reach to reach US$4,680.79 million by 2027
Based on technology, the Cancer Vaccines market is segmented into in dendritic cells cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen cancer vaccines, whole cell cancer vaccines, viral vector cancer vaccines. The in recombinant cancer vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, recombinant cancer vaccines is estimated grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Market growth in Europe Cancer Vaccines is mainly due to factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer and rising government initiatives to prevent cancer. However, challenges such as costly costs in the cancer vaccine industry restrict the growth of the market.
AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Aduro Biotech Inc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Moderna, Inc., OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc., MaxiVAX, Nouscom are among the leading companies operating in the Cancer Vaccines Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Cancer Vaccines Market Landscape
4.1. Overview
4.2. Pest Analysis
4.3. Expert Opinions
5. Cancer Vaccines Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1. Key Market Drivers
5.2. Key Market Restraints
5.3. Key Market Opportunities
5.4. Future Trends
5.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints
6. Cancer Vaccines Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1. Cancer Vaccines - Europe Market Overview
6.2. Cancer Vaccines - Europe Market And Forecast To 2027
6.3. Market Positioning/Market Share
7. Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Technology
7.1. Overview
7.2. Technology Market Forecasts And Analysis
7.3. Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines
7.4. Recombinant Cancer Vaccines
7.5. Antigen Cancer Vaccines
7.6. Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines
7.7. Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines
8. Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Type
8.1. Overview
8.2. Type Market Forecasts And Analysis
8.3. Preventive Cancer Vaccines
8.4. Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
9. Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Indication
9.1. Overview
9.2. Indication Market Forecasts And Analysis
9.3. Cervical Cancer
9.4. Prostate Cancer
9.5. Other Indications
10. Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - End User
10.1. Overview
10.2. End User Market Forecasts And Analysis
10.3. Pediatrics
10.4. Adults
11. Cancer Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Country Analysis
12. Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic On Global Cancer Vaccines Market
12.1 North America
12.2 Europe
12.3 Asia-Pacific
12.4 Rest Of The World
13. Industry Landscape
13.1. Mergers And Acquisitions
13.2. Agreements, Collaborations And Joint Ventures
13.3. New Product Launches
13.4. Expansions And Other Strategic Developments
14. Cancer Vaccines Market, Key Company Profiles
