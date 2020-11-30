Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cancer Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology; Type; Indication; End User, and Country and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cancer Vaccines Market for Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines Segment to Grow at Fastest CAGR during Forecast Period



Te market is expected to reach to reach US$4,680.79 million by 2027



Based on technology, the Cancer Vaccines market is segmented into in dendritic cells cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen cancer vaccines, whole cell cancer vaccines, viral vector cancer vaccines. The in recombinant cancer vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, recombinant cancer vaccines is estimated grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Market growth in Europe Cancer Vaccines is mainly due to factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer and rising government initiatives to prevent cancer. However, challenges such as costly costs in the cancer vaccine industry restrict the growth of the market.



AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Aduro Biotech Inc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Moderna, Inc., OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc., MaxiVAX, Nouscom are among the leading companies operating in the Cancer Vaccines Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Cancer Vaccines Market Landscape

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.3. Expert Opinions



5. Cancer Vaccines Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Market Drivers

5.2. Key Market Restraints

5.3. Key Market Opportunities

5.4. Future Trends

5.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Cancer Vaccines Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1. Cancer Vaccines - Europe Market Overview

6.2. Cancer Vaccines - Europe Market And Forecast To 2027

6.3. Market Positioning/Market Share



7. Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Technology

7.1. Overview

7.2. Technology Market Forecasts And Analysis

7.3. Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines

7.4. Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

7.5. Antigen Cancer Vaccines

7.6. Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines

7.7. Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines



8. Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. Type Market Forecasts And Analysis

8.3. Preventive Cancer Vaccines

8.4. Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines



9. Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Indication

9.1. Overview

9.2. Indication Market Forecasts And Analysis

9.3. Cervical Cancer

9.4. Prostate Cancer

9.5. Other Indications



10. Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

10.1. Overview

10.2. End User Market Forecasts And Analysis

10.3. Pediatrics

10.4. Adults



11. Cancer Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Country Analysis



12. Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic On Global Cancer Vaccines Market

12.1 North America

12.2 Europe

12.3 Asia-Pacific

12.4 Rest Of The World



13. Industry Landscape

13.1. Mergers And Acquisitions

13.2. Agreements, Collaborations And Joint Ventures

13.3. New Product Launches

13.4. Expansions And Other Strategic Developments



14. Cancer Vaccines Market, Key Company Profiles



AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Aduro Biotech Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Moderna, Inc.

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MaxiVAX

Nouscom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tm2qh2



