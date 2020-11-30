QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As any cat and kitten owner who has had a Christmas tree knows, they love climbing them during the holidays! Smokey the kitten is no exception as readers will discover in the charming new children’s picture book “Smokey’s Christmas Adventure” by D. L. Young.

One Christmas Eve, a sweet and curious kitten named Smokey was curled up under the family Christmas tree while waiting for Santa Claus’ arrival when he noticed there was no stocking hung up for him. Worried Santa would forget about him, Smokey becomes determined to climb to the top of the tree so there will be no way he will forget about him! During his daring journey, Smokey meets an array of ornamental friends who provide sage advice to try to keep him safe. What will happen when Smokey reaches the top of the tree and will he make it in time for Santa to spot him? Readers of all ages will be excited to follow this adorably inquisitive kitten’s adventure to find out!

“I hope Smokey’s journey to meet Santa will put a smile on the face of every child who reads my book,” said Young. “I want children to believe they can achieve any goal they set for themselves, just like Smokey.”

“Smokey’s Christmas Adventure” is based on a dream Young had about her actual cat, also named Smokey who was a super curious kitten, climbing the Christmas tree and was encouraged to publish her story by family and friends. Smokey is now six years old and still as curious as ever and Young plans to continue his adventures with the next book about Smokey going to the beach.

“Smokey’s Christmas Adventure”

By D. L. Young

ISBN: 978-1-4808-9437-2 (sc); 978-1-4808-9436-5 (hc); 978-1-4808-9438-9 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Archway Publishing

About the Author

Although this is her first book, D. L. Young’s passion for writing started in high school when she took a class on creative writing and has a writing portfolio as a correspondent for a small town newspaper covering council meetings for local boroughs. Young currently lives in the Philadelphia suburb of Quakertown, Pennsylvania and has two children and a grandson. She is very active in her church, American Legion Auxiliary and community and spends her free time hiking and crocheting. To learn more please visit, www.dlyoungbooks.com.

