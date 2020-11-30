Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Airport Asset Tracking Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Offering, and Asset Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hardware Segment to Dominate North America Airport Asset Tracking Market during 2019-2027



The market is expected to reach US$158.1 million by 2027 from US$73.0 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.



The report provides trends prevailing in the North America airport asset tracking market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Acceptance of common platform by various asset tracking tasks is the major factor driving the growth of the North America airport asset tracking market. However, issues associated with developed countries witnessing low investments on airports hinders the growth of North America airport asset tracking market.



The North America airport asset tracking market is segmented into offering, asset type and country. Based on offering, the North America airport asset tracking is bifurcated into hardware and software. Hardware held the larger market share in 2019. On basis of the asset type the market is further segmented into fixed assets, portable assets and mobile assets. Mobile assets held a substantial market share throughout the forecast period.



Also the ongoing COVID-19 is having a very devastating impact over the North America region. Presently, the US is the worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a high-tech companies, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada.



The US is the worst-hit country in North America, with thousands of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country. The continuous growth of infected individuals had led the government to impose lockdown across the nation's borders in last few months. The airport closure for regular passengers has led the airports to experience deflation in revenue.



The adoption rate of technological adoption among US airports is decent, and owing to the closure of airports, the demand has shrunken to a drastic level. This is showcasing a negative effect on the airport asset tracking market. However, the impact of COVID-19 is short-term and is likely to decrease by 2022.



Adveez; Asset Fusion Limited; Ctrack; Geotab Inc.; Radiant RFID, LLC; Steerpath Oy; Unilode Aviation Solutions are among the leading companies in the North America airport asset tracking market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market.



For instance, in 2020, Geotab announced a collaboration with Deloitte. As per the partnership, Deloitte would offer Geotab's award-winning product portfolio as well as consultation and integration services to its current customer base across Canada and Latin America.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Airport Asset Tracking Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. North America Airport Asset Tracking Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Acceptance of Common Platform by Various Asset Tracking Tasks

5.1.2 Growing Number of Airports Leading to Surge in Air Traffic

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Developed Countries Witnessing Low Investments on Airports

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Ecosystem Players Building More Partnerships

5.3.2 More Smart Airports Getting Developed

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Coming up of Low-Power Wide-Area Networks

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Airport Asset Tracking Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Airport Asset Tracking Market Overview

6.2 North America Airport Asset Tracking Market -Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Players



7. North America Airport Asset Tracking Market Analysis - By Offering

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Airport Asset Tracking Market, By Offering (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Hardware

7.4 Software



8. North America Airport Asset Tracking Market Analysis - By Asset Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Airport Asset Tracking Market Breakdown, by Asset Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Fixed Assets

8.4 Portable Assets

8.5 Mobile Assets



9. North America Airport Asset Tracking Market - Country Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 on North America Airport Asset Tracking Market



11. Airport Asset Tracking Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

Adveez

Asset Fusion Limited

Ctrack

Geotab Inc.

Radiant RFID, LLC

Steerpath Oy

Unilode Aviation Solutions

