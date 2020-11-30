Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today released findings from its Global Consumer Security Survey. The primary research report reveals that CSPs are well positioned to capture a clearly defined opportunity by meeting their customers’ unmet need for protection against growing threats, such as phishing and malware, and for parental control to ensure their children’s online safety.

Allot commissioned Coleman Parkes Research to survey 11,400 CSP consumer customers from around the world during the second and third quarters of 2020. Key findings from the report include:

Wireless subscribers want their telecom providers to provide security protection for their devices. 28% of subscribers said they would definitely switch service providers to obtain a superior cybersecurity solution. Another 40% said they would likely switch providers for better cybersecurity.





28% of subscribers said they would definitely switch service providers to obtain a superior cybersecurity solution. Another 40% said they would likely switch providers for better cybersecurity. Telecom providers are perfectly situated to provide security services for their customers. CSPs own the data pipes and the customer relationship and 90% of global subscribers said they feel their service provider should provide a security solution for their devices.





CSPs own the data pipes and the customer relationship and 90% of global subscribers said they feel their service provider should provide a security solution for their devices. Subscribers are willing to pay for cybersecurity solutions. Consumers would spend, on average, nearly $5 per month for a zero-touch network-based cybersecurity solution that protects all their devices.

“Consumers would like to view Internet connectivity as a trusted utility that is safe to use,” said Moshe Moran, Vice President Sales, North America for Allot. “By offering a network-based security solution for fixed and wireless subscribers, service providers can develop a revenue-generating service that reduces turnover and improves brand loyalty by satisfying the customer’s needs.”

For the complete Global Consumer Security Survey, please find the link here.

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Seth Greenberg Allot +972 549222294 sgreenberg@allot.com Kimberly Velasco Fusion PR for Allot kimberly.velasco@fusionpr.com Ehud Helft / Kenny Green Allot Investor Relations +1-646-688-3559 Allot@gkir.com