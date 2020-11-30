Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America VCSEL for Data Communication Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Material" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America VCSEL for Data Communication Market is expected to reach US$223.73 million by 2027 from US$62.27 million in 2019, growing at at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2020 to 2027.



The report provides trends prevailing in the North America VCSEL for data communication market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Rise in adoption of VCSEL technology for data communication application is the major factor driving the growth of the North America VCSEL for data communication market. However, challenges associated with VCSEL technologies hinder the growth of North America VCSEL for data communication market.



In North America, the US has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, and Canada and Mexico follow it among other countries. Though the complete impact of COVID-19 is still unknown, the impact across the electronics value chain will probably be beyond reach and strongly affecting parties involved with the semiconductor industry. COVID-19 shows the possible risks and vulnerability of the present electronics and semiconductor value chain model and creates challenges for the semiconductor industry to consider altering its North America supply chain model.



Furthermore, during the lockdown in several affected countries, VCSEL manufacturers halted their activities due to disrupted supply of raw materials such as gallium arsenide and indium phosphide with mobility restrictions. However, after the relaxation, the market is expected to witness growth as investments are expected in the data communications industry. Also, several governments have urged people to work from home as well as practice social distancing.



Since then, several day-to-day activities from working to schooling, have shifted online. This shift has resulted in a surge in digital communications services across North America. Online teaching and work from home have increased the need for internet access with people ensuring to remain connected. The North America region, particularly the US, witnessed an unprecedented rise in the number of confirmed cases resulting in large-scale lockdown across different regions as well as industrial activities.



The majority of the manufacturing plants have shut down, municipalities are functioning slowly compared to the past, and the semiconductor industry was at a halt, which negatively impacts the VCSEL for data communication market. In terms of patient count and death toll, Canada and Mexico are still at a nascent stage compared to the US. However, the manufacturing plants, semiconductor industry, and several other businesses are functioning slowly, negatively impacting the North America VCSEL for data communication market.



The North America VCSEL for data communication market is segmented into type, material, and country. Based on type, the market is segmented into single mode and multi-mode. In 2019, the multi-mode segment held the largest share in North America VCSEL for data communication market. Similarly, based on material, the market is bifurcated into gallium nitride, gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, and other. The gallium arsenide segment contributed a substantial share in 2019.



Bandwidth10; Broadcom, Inc.; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; II-VI Incorporated; Lumentum Holdings Inc.; TRUMPF; Ushio America, Inc.; and VERTILAS GmbH are among the leading companies in the North America VCSEL for data communication market.



The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market.



For instance, in 2020, Lumentum introduced three new advance high-speed datacom laser chips, which has strengthens its portfolio that leads to the growth of future hyperscale data centers and 5G wireless applications. The three product include,100G PAM4 Uncooled EMLs for Next-Generation Data Centers; 50G PAM4 VCSELs for High-Speed Short Reach Optical Networks; 50G PAM4 DMLs for 5G Mid-haul, Backhaul, and Hyperscale Data Centers.



