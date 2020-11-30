Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest er igen i stand til at beregne indre værdier, og der anmodes om ophævelse af suspension for nedenstående afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Navn
|PFIUSA
|DK0060750883
|PFA Invest USA Stabile Aktier
|PFIUDO
|DK0060750966
|PFA Invest Udenlandske Obligationer
|PFIMLO
|DK0060700433
|PFA Invest Mellemlange Obligationer
|PFIKRB
|DK0060446896
|PFA Invest Kreditobligationer
|PFIHUA
|DK0060457901
|PFA Invest Højt Udbytte Aktier
|PFIGLA
|DK0060446706
|PFA Invest Globale Aktier
|PFIEVA
|DK0060579183
|PFA Invest Europa Value Aktier
|PFIDKA
|DK0060446623
|PFA Invest Danske Aktier
|PFIBAK
|DK0060814440
|PFA Invest Balance Akkumulerende
|PFIBA
|DK0060814366
|PFA Invest Balance AA
|PFIBAA
|DK0060522829
|PFA Invest Balance A
|PFIBAB
|DK0060446979
|PFA Invest Balance B
|PFIBAC
|DK0060622884
|PFA Invest Balance C
Eventuel henvendelse vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til Stine Bernt Simonsen.
Med venlig hilsen
PFA Asset Management A/S
Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest
København Ø, DENMARK
