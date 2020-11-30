TEL AVIV, Israel and LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitalise.ai, a trading automation platform, and FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or FXCM’), a market leader in online foreign exchange (FX), CFD, and cryptocurrency trading, announced a strategic partnership that offers FXCM’s clients access to a ground-breaking automated trading experience.



As one of the world’s largest retail brokers, FXCM provides its traders with access to the world's largest and most popular financial markets by offering state-of-the-art trading tools. By partnering with Capitalise.ai, traders with zero technical skills can automate their trading strategies at no extra cost. This includes the ability to analyse, monitor and execute trading strategies using freestyle text and enjoy an efficient trading experience.

Capitalise.ai enables brokers to complement their existing offering by further empowering, retaining and engaging with their traders while simultaneously generating new revenue streams. The Capitalise.ai platform provides robust capabilities through its cutting-edge proprietary AI, machine learning and NLP technologies, which are being utilised by leading brokers around the world today.

FXCM traders will get unrestricted, free of charge access to the Capitalise.ai platform to:

Automate trading strategies using natural language

Loop strategies to repeat trades indefinitely

Analyse and backtest trading strategies

Explore a live strategies library

Simulate trading strategies and much more.



Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “Our partnership with a market-leader like Capitalise.ai is a step towards delivering even better value and greater accessibility to financial markets for our traders. For the first time, all of our clients can automate their trading strategies with no coding needed and zero technical skills using freestyle text. This is a truly exciting partnership for FXCM, with significant benefits for our clients.”

"We are very excited to partner with FXCM, a leading trading provider in the financial industry. We are thrilled to be embedded into their offering, which is one of the most advanced online trading experiences in the market today,” said Amir Shiovich, Capitalise.ai Co-Founder and CTO. “This partnership allows us to broaden the reach of our groundbreaking trading automation platform that adds real, tangible value to FXCM’s traders.”

About FXCM:



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD"), could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer

About Capitalise.ai

Capitalise.ai is an innovative trading automation platform that amplifies top tier brokerage firms’ performance by offering a trading experience like never before.

With Capitalise.ai, brokers can now offer seamless automated trading, previously reserved only for highly technical traders, to all types of traders. For the first time, traders with zero technical skills can automate their trading using freestyle text.

Capitalise.ai’s platform is extensive and rich in its capabilities and features and is already being used by leading brokers worldwide.

Capitalise.ai was founded in 2015 by two fin-tech veterans, and employs a multidisciplinary team of expert developers and financial industry professionals. For more information, please visit https://www.capitalise.ai/

