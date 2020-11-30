Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Grant Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This unit follows the research grant dollars awarded in the microbiome scientific community. Grants are a close representation of the market opportunity in the academic segment. The analytics in this area gives insight into the microbiome grant funding amount trend; Distribution by country and diseases; Funding agencies with the most grants; Top 50 institutions with the most funding; Top 50 researchers with the most funding.



This module is designed to accompany the "2020 Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape," which gives insights into the transformational microbiome landscape. It is a rigorous assessment of the industry trends supported by detailed segmentation across publications, grants, clinical trials, and startup funding activity. The dataset behind the report is based on real world evidence that will drive actionable business insights.



Follow trends over the years captured across publications, grants, clinical trials, and startup funding activity to power data driven marketing campaigns to fund raising to investor pitches, and business/corporate development activities. Tap into premium data sources that leverage NLP and relational search paradigm to uncover relevant data points, all in one package.



Over 40K scientific publications, 3K grants, and 100s of trials and funding activities have been analyzed to provide firms with actionable business insights.



The report is unique in focusing on the real-world evidence of activity and uptake within these four pillars:

Publication of scientific papers focused on microbiome research has been surging. A Chinese funding agency is the leading body that has been supporting a lot of published research, this is especially notable given the current contentious climate with China.

Microbiome research grants continue to increase. Infectious disease and cancer researchers are the top award recipients. The US and EU have the most funding.

COVID-19 has not dented the number of ongoing clinical trials focused on the microbiome. It has an unprecedented influence in the field of Oncology trials. Infectious disease is the main one in the microbiome pipeline is focused on a wide variety of indications.

Exponential growth in investment has been seen in microbiome focused companies. 2020 has been a landmark time for the field of microbiome with investors betting big in companies in agriculture, food, and infectious disease.

Key Topics Covered:

Microbiome Based Grants Analytics (2011-2019)

Funding trend

Distribution by region and countries

Distribution by diseases

Top 50 Funding agencies with the most Grants

Top 50 Institutions with the most Funding

Top 50 Researchers with the most Funding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/so3nuk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900