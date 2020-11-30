Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Document Outsourcing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the document outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by $17.82 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on document outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for cost reduction & enhanced efficiency and need for automated and centralized document management solutions.

The document outsourcing market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increased efficiency of document management using hybrid solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the document outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

The document outsourcing market covers the following areas:

  • Document outsourcing market sizing
  • Document outsourcing market forecast
  • Document outsourcing market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading document outsourcing market vendors that include ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Accenture Plc, Canon Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Corp.. Also, the document outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Fiver forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Outsourcing services

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Outsourcing services
  • Onsite contracted services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Statement printing services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • DPO services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Outsourcing services

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABBYY Solutions Ltd.
  • Accenture Plc
  • Canon Inc.
  • HP Inc.
  • Konica Minolta Inc.
  • Lexmark International Inc.
  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • Xerox Corp.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

