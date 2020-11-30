The top Cyber Monday cooker deals for 2020, including all the best deals on pressure cookers, rice cookers, waffle makers, sous vide machines, and more
Cyber Monday researchers are identifying all the best cooker deals for Cyber Monday, together with deals on Ninja Foodi cookers, Zojirushi rice cookers, Crock Pot, sous vide machines, and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Cooker Deals:
- Save up to 39% on cookers from top brands like Ninja and Instant Pot at Walmart - check the latest deals on multi-functional cookers that will complement your kitchen’s design
- Save up to 42% on a wide range of cookers at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated brands including T-fal, Breville, Zojirushi, Comfee’, Mueller, & more
- Save up to 50% off on pressure cookers, rice cookers, multi-cookers, and more at Target - click the link for the latest savings on cookers from top brands like Ninja Foodi, Crock-Pot, and Instant Pot
- Save up to 32% on Ninja multi-cookers at Ninjakitchen.com - check savings on instant cookers, pressure cookers, and air fryers at Ninja’s online store
- Save up to $60 on multi cookers and accessories at KitchenAid.com - includes deals on 4-quart and 6-quart models in various stylish colors
- Save up to 58% on Ninja Foodi pressure cookers, grills, air fryers & blenders at Walmart - check live deals on the entire Ninja Foodi series of kitchen appliances
- Save up to 46% on top-rated waffle makers by BLACK+DECKER, Cuisinart & more brands at Walmart - check the latest prices on all sizes of waffle makers including models with removable plates
- Save on a wide range of cookers by Hamilton Beach, Cuisinart, and more at Overstock.com - click the link to check the latest prices on multi-functional cookers from 2 quarts and up
- Save on multi cookers, parts, and accessories at Breville.com - check out the latest deals on The Steam Zone, the Risotto Plus, and the Fast Slow Pro
- Save up to 33% on best-selling Ninja Foodi kitchen appliances at Amazon - save on Ninja Foodi air fryers, blenders, pressure cookers & multi-cookers
- Save up to 40% on sous vide cookers at Amazon - check the latest deals from top brands including Breville, KitchenBoss, DASH, & more
- Save up to 80% on pressure cookers from top brands like Ninja, Presto & Farberware at Walmart - save on a wide range of pressure cookers with 23-qt, 8-qt, 6-qt, 4-qt & 3-qt capacity
- Save up to 42% on pressure cookers at Amazon - check the hottest deals from top-rated brands including T-fal, Ninja, All American, Mueller, & more
- Save up to 32% on Ninja pressure cookers at Ninjakitchen.com - check the latest savings on 5 qt, 6.5 qt, and 8 qt multi-cookers at Ninja’s online store
- Save up to 37% on slow cookers including Crock-Pots & programmable multi-cookers at Walmart - check live prices on top brands including Crock-Pot, Instant Pot, Hamilton Beach, Aroma & more
- Save up to 46% on a wide range of slow cookers at Amazon - check live prices on Maxi-Matic, Crock-Pot, Ninja, Instant Pot, Hamilton Beach slow cookers & more
- Save up to 38% on Crock-Pot slow cookers on Walmart - check the latest discounts on the Crock-Pot Multi-Use Express, Manual Slow Cooker, and the Crock-Pot Programmable Slow Cooker model
- Save up to 34% on rice cookers from top brands like Zojirushi, Panasonic, Aroma, Presto & more at Walmart - save on rice cookers with 20-cup, 16-cup, 8-cup, 6-cup & 3-cup capacity
- Save up to 41% on a wide range of rice cookers at Amazon - check the hottest deals from top-rated brands including Zojirushi, Toshiba, DASH, & more
- Save up to 31% on Zojirushi rice cookers at Walmart - click the link to see the latest prices on the Zojirushi Automatic Rice Cooker, Zojirushi Micom 1.9 qt, and the Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker and Warmer
