VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (“Fortress” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FORT), a well-capitalized company currently evaluating emerging opportunities in technology sectors, reports its results of operations for the second quarter and nine months period ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”). For the full condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion & analysis for Q3 2020, please visit the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com.



Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2020

“Fortress is in a strong financial position, with $10,784,473 of assets, primarily comprised of fiat, digital currency, as of September 30, 2020,” said Aydin Kilic, CEO of the Company. “By running a lean operation, the Company has been able to maintain its cash position through treasury management, and contributions by on-going operations in Washington State.” Mr. Kilic continued, “We are pleased to report revenue of $761,769 for the first nine months of 2020.”

Financial Position

As of November 26, 2020, Fortress holds an inventory of 163.2 Bitcoin, comprised of 46.5 Bitcoin retained from the Washington state operations and 116.7 Bitcoin which were acquired in May 2020 and October 2020. Of this, the Company notes that it acquired 77.1 BTC on October 27, 2020 at a price of CDN$18,026 (approximately US$13,550).

The 163.2 Bitcoin are worth approximately CDN$3,630,000 based on the Bitcoin price of US$17,100 and USD CAD exchange rate of 1.30. In total, as of November 26, 2020, the Company held approximately $11,060,000 in liquid assets (cash, digital currency and accrued interest from redeemable GICs), with a cash value per share of 15.8 cents per share.

Since the Company acquired its Washington state facility, approximately 524 Bitcoin and 100 Bitcoin cash have been generated which has resulted in a total recorded revenue of US$3,656,093, up to and including November 24, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

The Company was well capitalized at the end of the quarter with cash balances of $9,049,962 and digital currencies of $1,147,632. Total assets were $10,784,473, primarily comprised of cash balances and Bitcoin.

The Company reported total revenue from the Washington State facility for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $189,723.

As the Company retained the Bitcoin mined from the Washington State facility, with the value of Bitcoin at US$15,000, based on the daily quantity of Bitcoin earned during this fiscal quarter. the unrealized gain (or additional gross mining margin) from the operation would be US$152,471.

Fortress had a cash balance of $9,049,962 as at September 30, 2020 compared to cash balance of $10,293,948 as at December 31, 2019. The cash balance decrease of $1,243,986 during the nine-month period as the Company balanced its treasury to acquire further Bitcoin, to better align with investor expectations for cryptominers to hold higher digital currency balances. The Company has also purchased and cancelled 1,006,000 common shares for the amount of $154,434 pursuant to its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”).

Fortress had a digital currency balance of 79.37 Bitcoin as at September 30, 2020, in addition to the cash balance. Therefore total value of cash, Bitcoin and accrued interest as at September 30, 2020 was $10,227,615 with Bitcoin at a price of US$10,841.

Fortress had cash flow from the Washington State facility of $3,155 during the quarter (which includes proceeds of Gross Mining Margin after prepaid expenses). The Company defines gross mining margin (a non-IFRS measure) as the revenue generated from mining activities less operating costs. Operating costs include Monthly Cash Operating Expenses, as well as incidental or accrued expenses. Depreciation, being a non-cash cost, is not deducted to arrive at the gross mining margin. Gross mining margin is a non-standard measure of mining efficiency and should not be considered as a substitute for other IFRS operating and profitability measures of performance. The table below reconciles gross mining margin for the respective periods to gross margin in the income statement.



Calculation of

gross mining

margin Q3 2020

($) Q2 2020

($) Q1 2020

($) Q4 2019

($) Q3 2019

($) Q2 2019

($) Q1 2019

($) Q4 2018

($) Revenue 189,723 255,235 316,811 364,028 616,341 372,743 262,980 439,028 Less: Operating

costs 217,336 247,937 243,446 236,384 241,841 130,431 199,441 258,652 Gross mining

margin (27,613) 7,298 73,365 127,644 374,500 242,312 63,539 180,376 Gross mining

margin (%) (15%) 3% 23% 35% 61% 65% 24% 41% Cash Flow from

Facility 3,155 39,301 104,399 - - - - -

Outlook

“The Company continues to review numerous technology projects (unrelated to crypto-currency mining) that would provide an accretive path forward for shareholders”, said Aydin Kilic, CEO. The Company executed an NDA to complete due diligence on a technology project (the “Target Project”) which the Company believed provided an excellent value proposition to investors. The company negotiated commercial terms of an acquisition for the Target Project and executed an LOI in August 2020, with an outlook to execute a definitive agreement in Fall 2020. During the course of formal diligence under the LOI, the Company determined that more time would be required before proceeding.

Thus far the Company has purchased 1,416,000 of its shares under the NCIB. These shares are in the process of being cancelled, upon which the Company’s overall number of shares outstanding has been reduced to 69,761,984. Further details are available on SEDI.

About Fortress Technologies

Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) is a well-capitalized company currently evaluating emerging opportunities in technology sectors. Fortress is focused on developing projects where access to growth capital is highly valued.

