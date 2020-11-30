TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, today announced that it has entered into an amended and restated letter agreement (the “Amended Credit Agreement”) with the Company’s lender, resulting in an increase in the total size of its credit facilities, under more flexible and growth-friendly terms.



The Amended Credit Agreement increases the Company’s total borrowing capacity to up to $24 million, including a term loan in the amount of $10 million, and revolving demand loans of up to $14 million. The move to revolving facilities will provide the Company the ability to utilize cash-on-hand to reduce interest costs.

"This positive development for our balance sheet complements our capital plan as we continue to press on and focus on our strategic growth priorities”, said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “The modest increase in our borrowing base provides great options, while complementing our anticipated Nasdaq listing and entry into the U.S. capital markets.”

Amounts drawn under the Amended Credit Agreement are to be used for (i) refinancing of obligations under the pre-existing letter agreement with the Lender dated August 2, 2019, as amended on September 30, 2019 and August 31, 2020 (ii) working capital purposes and (iii) financing of future acquisitions.

Other material terms of the Amended Credit Facility, including the term and rate of interest, remain unchanged.

