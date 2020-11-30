Bermuda, 30 November 2020 – Avance Gas Holding Ltd today announces that the Company’s ticker symbol will change from “AVANCE” to “AGAS” and is effective as of the start of trading on 30 November 2020.

The change of ticker follows Oslo Børs integration into Euronext’s trading platform.

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC), and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and two Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2021 and 2022.

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com

