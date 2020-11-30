List of the latest weighted blanket deals for Cyber Monday, including the best savings on 10lb, 15lb, 18lb & 20lb weighted blankets
Cyber Monday researchers are reviewing the top weighted blanket deals for Cyber Monday, including deals on cooling weighted blankets for kids and adults. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Weighted Blanket Deals:
- Save up to 26% off on weighted blankets at TempurPedic.com - check the live prices on 15-lb and 20-lb weighted blankets
- Save up to 20% on hypoallergenic weighted blankets & bundles at Purple.com - check the latest prices of weighted blankets suitable for queen and king bed sizes and includes free shipping
- Save up to 51% on weighted blankets for adults & kids at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of 18lb, 20lb, 7ln, 12lb & 15lb standard and cooling weighted blankets
- Save up to 31% on weighted blankets for kids and adults at Target.com - check live prices on 12-lb, 15-lb, 18-lb, and 20-lb weighted blankets
- Save up to 51% on weighted blankets including 20lb, 18lb & more at Amazon - click the link for the latest savings on cotton, down, fleece & more cooling & weighted blankets for kids and adults
- Save up to 32% on kids weighted blankets at Amazon - check the latest deals on 5 lb, 7lb & 10lb weighted blankets, cooling weighted blankets for boys & girls, including hypoallergenic & water-resistant fabric options
- Save up to 27% on cooling weighted blankets for adults & kids at Amazon - available in 20 lb, 18lb, 15lb, 12lb, 10lb, 7lb & 5lb cooling weighted blanket sizes
- Save up to 72% on a wide range of weighted blankets at Overstock.com - check the latest savings on cotton, faux fur, fleece, and cooling weighted blankets
Want some more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s live Cyber Monday deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)