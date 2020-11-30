VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce the Company’s 2020 third quarter and nine-month periods results. The Company's September 30, 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis have been filed at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website.
Highlights
“These results illustrate our continued growth and success in 2020,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Our goal for the year is to increase our top line revenue significantly and we are on track to accomplish that task. Our team has driven sales that have allowed us to exceed our 2019 revenue totals with a full quarter left in the fiscal year. With the election results in the United States, we are confident in the long-term strength of the solar industry. As we grow, we are focusing on increasingly larger projects that have the potential to deliver significant revenue increases in the near future.”
Operations Update
Webinar to Discuss Q3 2020 Financial Results & Corporate Update
Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark provides an overview of the financial results and a corporate update in this on-demand webinar.
To access the webinar visit: www.solaralliance.com/investors/webinars
About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)
Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and California and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.
Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."
