Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Power Generation Engines Market, By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol, Gas), By Power (5 - 75 HP, 76 - 350 HP, 351 - 750 HP, and Above 751 HP), By End Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Power Generation Engines Market stood at more than 164 thousand units in 2019 and would continue to grow in the coming years due to increasing construction projects as well as rapid pace of industrialization in the country. Moreover, presence of reputed power generation engine manufacturers in India is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.



Based on end-use, the Indian Power Generation Engines Market can be segmented into industrial, commercial and residential. Among these, the commercial power generation engines segment was the largest segment by volume in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well on account of dominating share of services sector in Indian economy. Based on fuel type, the market can be segmented into diesel, petrol and gas. Among these, diesel engines garnered the largest market share in the Indian Power Generation Engines Market in 2019 and are expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period as well owing to their low operational cost, high demand from commercial and industrial segments coupled with easy availability of diesel in India.



In terms of regional analysis, the market has been segmented into North, East, West and South region. Among these, North India accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period which can be attributed to development of North India in terms of rising urbanization, growing number of business enterprises and robust infrastructure growth across the region. However, the ongoing pandemic COVID-19's impact in India has triggered an economic slowdown, which might hamper the market for power generation engines across the country.



Major players operating in the Indian Power Generation Engines Market include Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Cummins India Limited, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Caterpillar India Private Ltd and others which include Escorts Group, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Atlas Copco (India) Ltd., Greaves Cotton Limited, etc.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Indian Power Generation Engines Market size.

To classify and forecast the Indian Power Generation Engines Market based on fuel type, engine power, end-use, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Power Generation Engines Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Power Generation Engines Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Indian Power Generation Engines Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Power Generation Engines Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of leading power generation engine manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in power generation engines market in India.



The author calculated the Indian Power Generation Engines Market size by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Power Generation Engines Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Brand Recall

5.3. Overall Brand Satisfaction

5.3.1. Product Quality

5.3.2. Pricing

5.3.3. Product Availability

5.3.4. After-Sales Support

5.4. Challenges/Unmet Needs



6. India Power Generation Engines Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast (Volume)

6.2.1. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol, Gas)

6.2.2. By Power (5 - 75 HP, 76 - 350 HP, 351 - 750 HP, and Above 751 HP)

6.2.3. By End Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

6.2.4. By Region (North, East, West, South)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. India Industrial Power Generation Engines Market Outlook (Volume)

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Fuel Type

7.2.2. By Power

7.2.3. By Region



8. India Commercial Power Generation Engines Market Outlook (Volume)

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Fuel Type

8.2.2. By Power

8.2.3. By Region



9. India Residential Power Generation Engines Market Outlook (Volume)

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Fuel Type

9.2.2. By Power

9.2.3. By Region



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Import-Export Analysis



14. Pricing Analysis



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

16.2.2. Cummins India Private Limited

16.2.3. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

16.2.4. Ashok Leyland Limited

16.2.5. Eicher Motors Limited

16.2.6. Escorts Group

16.2.7. Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd

16.2.8. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited

16.2.9. Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.

16.2.10. General Electric Company



17. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9uksh1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900