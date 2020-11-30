TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ting Internet, a top-rated fiber-optic Internet Service Provider (ISP) and division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is proud to welcome Jill Szuchmacher and her proven Internet leadership to the team as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice-President Networks for Ting Internet.



Szuchmacher joins Ting Internet after executing in high-profile roles, most recently as Vice President of Operations at Google Fiber, where she led strategy, planning, training and analytics for build and field operations. As CSO and EVP Networks for Ting Internet, she will lead a world-class team to drive the Ting Internet business forward.



“This is a key leadership role for Ting Internet and for Tucows,” said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows. “The need for fast, reliable Internet access has never been more apparent. 2020 squeezed years of latent change into months. Rapid adoption is a trend we see continuing as people and businesses rely more and more on the Internet to connect. Jill Szuchmacher is precisely the leader we need to ramp and scale Ting Internet to meet these opportunities and navigate the multi-generational transition from coax and copper to fiber.”

In prior roles at Google, Szuchmacher served as Director of Business Development for a range of media-focused products, working with product and engineering teams to forge partnerships and relationships for new and emerging products. Szuchmacher is a graduate of Harvard Business School and brings a wealth of experience—from MTV to Scholastic, from startups to multinational corporations.

“I’ve followed the good work Ting Internet is doing to bring next generation Internet access to people and businesses in towns and cities all across the US. I’m excited to lead on strategy and deployment as we work together to achieve the next level of impact and scale for Ting Internet,” said Jill Szuchmacher, CSO and EVP Networks, Ting Internet. “I look forward to working with the great team at Ting and partnering with communities and local governments to drive toward the shared goal of better Internet access for all.”

Szuchmacher is based in New York where she will work with colleagues at Ting Internet’s offices in Toronto, across the U.S. and around the world.

Jill Szuchmacher, Elliot Noss and key members of the Tucows executive team are available for interview and comment.

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select US towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other Internet services. Ting Internet ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows’ mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Press contact:

Monica Webb

647-898-9924

monica@ting.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fb4eb99-8c10-4a2c-ac55-540a6d8d80a4