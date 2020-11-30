QUEBEC, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorting through packages of samples, missharvey couldn’t be more excited - her first highly-anticipated apparel project just kicked off, in partnership with Represent, an American creative merchandising agency. “I’ve been working on ÉLEVEY for months,” said Harvey, “it’s a culmination of everything I’ve learned so far - about esports, about myself and about what I stand for.” ÉLEVEY is branded as a Digital Citizenship Company, rooted in promoting healthy interactions online and in the real world. “It’s all about how to be a better person, we tried to put that into apparel, a physical sign of ‘hey, I stand with you, I’m all about making the world a better place,’” Harvey reflects. “ÉLEVEY is about uplifting one another, and putting ourselves into the world as the best digital citizens we can be.”



The first collection called “rose water” features unisex tops, masks, hoodies and jackets designed for comfort and functionality. For Harvey, it’s all about community: “I am committed to my community and to giving back to them - ÉLEVEY is a tool to give back.” An advocate for anti-cyberbullying, Harvey is committing 75% of her mask sales to the Cybersmile Foundation.

Hailing from early days of esports, Harvey still remembers ill-fitting team jerseys and limited branding. “With “rose water” we put comfort first, closely followed by meaning,” says Harvey, “We’re being very strategic in how we position this brand. It’s not about being my fan. It's about being your own fan.” Combining elements of esports culture, pop fashion and art has been a journey for the ÉLEVEY team. Each garment has been hand-picked by Harvey as meeting a high standard of quality and design. Each design has been engineered for inclusive fit, ranging from XS - 4XL. In the words of missharvey, “We wanted to see designs that would appeal universally to men and women, and still feel and look good without making it gendered.”

A five-time world champion in competitive Counter-Strike, and longtime female pro-gaming icon, Stephanie "missharvey" Harvey is now Counter-Logic Gaming’s Director of Esports Franchise Development and Outreach. Formerly a game designer for Ubisoft Montreal, Stephanie dedicates much of her time raising awareness for healthy gaming habits, gender equality, and online toxicity. She is also currently working with the International Olympic Committee esports group, is a spokesperson for DreamHack Montreal and has her own web series on RDS Jeux Vidéo, “Vie de Pro”. Her 17 years in esports and 7 years as a developer awarded her a Forbes 30 under 30, BBC 100 women and the title of Canada’s Smartest Person Season 3 on CBC.

