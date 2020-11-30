Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the enterprise software industry "Slack Shares Climb on Reports of Possible Salesforce Acquisition"

Reports that Salesforce is in talks to buy Slack saw shares of the popular workplace chat company climb by approximately 24% on Wednesday. The two companies are reported to be discussing terms of a deal that could see Slack valued at more than $17 billion. If this deal goes ahead, it would be Salesforce's largest acquisition to date and analysts predict that it could pave the way for more cloud software deals in 2021.

Possible benefits of such a deal are that it would allow Salesforce to further build out its collaboration software as well as giving the company a strong footing in the workplace chat market. It could also help Salesforce compete with Microsoft who also offer customer tracking software as well as the Teams communication app, a direct competitor to Slack. Microsoft Teams has seen huge customer growth in recent quarters. Microsoft has a wide customer base that it was able to convert to Teams and a Salesforce acquisition could similarly see increased adoption of Slack among Salesforce customers.

