NEW HARTFORD, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Printing & Graphics Association Mid Atlantic (PGAMA) announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with MetLife, through its insurance consultant Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, to provide its members with a co-branded Auto and Homeowners program designed specifically for print and graphic arts organizations.



“The mission of PGAMA has always been to provide world class programs and services to its members. Our main goal is to help our members prosper - especially during challenging economic times. During the unprecedented event of COVID-19 and the challenges it has created, many business and individuals seek relief from the effects of this disruptive pandemic as well as the many financial stresses it has created. The PGAMA/MetLife partnership was formed to address some of those financial stresses and to help our members overcome some of the many hurdles that our members and their employees now face.” Jay Goldscher– President, PGAMA

To learn more about details of the program, PGAMA and MetLife will be holding an informative webinar event on Tuesday, January 19th from 10:00 am – 10:30 am EST. Please contact Jay Goldscher, President of PGAMA at 410-319-0900 or via email jay@pgama.com for more information and a link to the event.

About Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, Inc.

Founded in 1904, Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy (gkgrisk.com) is one of Central New York States oldest and largest independent insurance agencies. Blending innovative insurance solutions with leading-edge strategies, GKG helps individuals and businesses of all types and sizes manage risk. The firm is headquartered at 210 Clinton Road in New Hartford, New York from which it serves clients around the nation and globe. GKG employs a professional staff of over 50 and represents more than 80 insurance carriers. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Andrew Biernat or email at Andrewb@gkgrisk.com.

About PGAMA

The Printing & Graphics Association Mid Atlantic https://pgama.com is the only regional trade association for the printing industry serving Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. and is an affiliate of PRINTING United Alliance, the largest association dedicated to the printing and graphic industry in North America The mission of the PGAMA is to provide business relationships, expertise and education that ensure the strength and profitability of its member companies in the graphics, print and digital communications industries.

Contact Andrew Biernat Telephone 315.624.7819 Email Andrewb@gkgrisk.com Website www.gkgrisk.com



