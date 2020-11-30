SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sera Prognostics, Inc., the leading health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through individualized prenatal care, will be presenting at the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference. Sera’s presentation will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 30 to December 4. Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D., M.S., Chairman and CEO, will provide a company update and discuss Sera’s latest achievements. Sera’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees on November 30.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is the leading health diagnostics company dedicated to improve the lives of women and babies through individualized prenatal care. Sera delivers pivotal information to physicians to improve health and to improve the economics of healthcare delivery for pregnant women. Sera is developing innovative diagnostic tests focused on the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera’s PreTRM® test objectively reports to a physician the risk of a woman’s premature delivery, enabling earlier proactive interventions designed to improve the health of her baby. Sera is working with other researchers to demonstrate the impact of additional interventions to improve pregnancy outcomes when used in connection with the PreTRM® test to stratify risk of prematurity. Sera Prognostics is located in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.seraprognostics.com .

About the PreTRM® Test

The PreTRM® test is the only clinically-validated blood test that provides an early and individual risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic, singleton pregnancies. The PreTRM® test measures and analyzes proteins in the blood that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The PreTRM® test can help physicians identify early in the pregnancy (as early as 19 weeks of gestation) which women are at increased risk for premature delivery, enabling more informed clinical decisions based on each woman’s individual risk. The PreTRM® test is ordered by a medical professional. For more information about the PreTRM® test, please visit www.PreTRM.com and the PreTRM® test YouTube Channel. You can also join the conversation on Facebook and @PreTRM.

