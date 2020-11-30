MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced the appointment of Celynda G.Tadlock, PharmD, MBA as the Company’s Chief Client Officer and EVP of Pharmacy Benefit Services. Dr. Tadlock will be a member of TRHC’s Executive Committee.



“Selecting Dr. Tadlock to serve as TRHC’s Chief Client Officer will enhance and build upon our strategies and services that bring new innovations to clients and development opportunities for TRHC,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Dr. Tadlock’s goal will be to create a persistent focus on the client to support needed action to assure client and Company success. Her expertise in pharmacy benefit management (PBM) and services will transition recent acquisitions quickly and efficiently into a combined organization that leverages TRHC’s proprietary science and services.”

Dr. Tadlock recently launched Impera Healthcare Strategies, where she secured agreements in value-based innovations, market access solutions and industry trends. She supported diverse clients, from evidence-based pathway organizations to blockchain consortia to providers to manufacturers, with common interests in managed care. She developed business strategies and created compelling value propositions for products and services in the payer and PBM market place.

Previously, Dr. Tadlock was Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Pharmacy Experience at Aetna, a CVS Health Company; served as President and Chief Operating Officer, Pharmacy at Coventry; and held executive roles at Express-Scripts and Anthem. At Aetna, she led all aspects of the pharmacy experience serving 15M members, with 225 million prescriptions and $22B drug spend each year. While at Aetna, she also held the role of Vice President, Clinical, Product and Customer Experience and Vice President, Pharmacy Business Development.

“TRHC looks forward to Dr. Tadlock bringing her expertise to assist TRHC in its growth and profitability, its marketing, clinical and product strategies, and industry and trade relations,” said TRHC President and Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. “We welcome her to TRHC’s Executive Team.”

Dr. Tadlock is President Elect of Georgia Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) and serves on the AMCP Public Policy Committee. She also has been an active member of Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) serving on the Operations Committee and leading the Federal and Legal Subcommittees. She frequently is asked to speak at national stage forums relative to managed care, specialty pharmacy and pharmacy benefit management.

Dr. Tadlock received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University in Atlanta, Georgia and a Master of Business Administration degree from Keller Graduate School of Management.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions empowering healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. Utilizing its proprietary medication decision science technology, MedWise™, TRHC improves patient outcomes, reduces hospitalizations, and lowers healthcare costs. Additionally, TRHC provides an extensive clinical telepharmacy network across the U.S. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies nationwide to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

