Pain management has become more prevalent in recent years as neuro spine and ortho spine surgeons have changed the way they manage patients suffering from chronic back pain issues. Many practices now offer pain management and employ more pain interventionalists than spine surgeons, as there are newer products and services to help treat patients, including Aurora’s ZIP™ and SiLO™. In addition, many pain management physicians are seeking to reduce the use of opioids and increasingly using mechanical devices such as the ZIP™ and SiLO™.

The ZIP™ Screwless Fusion Procedure for the treatment of back pain is a series of patented implants developed by Aurora Spine specifically for the L5-S1 region, including Aurora Spine's minimally invasive interspinous fixation implant designed for stabilization and load sharing in T1-S1 thoracolumbar fusion procedures.

SiLO™ is a single implant Posterior Si-Fusion System and was developed to provide a simple, safe & reproducible method of fusing the Sacroiliac Joint. SiLO™ is the only implant that was designed specifically for posterior sacroiliac joint fusions. The implant design consists of three levels of ridges along its circumferential solid body to increase implant retention and solidity through its unique “Dowel Anchorage Design”. The SiLO implant is shaped for enhanced 360-degree bone incorporation along with dual, vertical side channels.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our new Aurora Spine Pain Care division. The pain management market has experienced sizable growth in recent years and is expected to continue to grow for the foreseeable future,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine. “The pain care market has been a rapidly growing sector of the spinal health market. Many practices have established pain care within their practices to implement new treatments to treat back pain before sending a patient to surgery. Seeing these shifts in the market, Aurora created new products for the pain care marketplace, including products that can assist pain interventionists when treating patients and avoid or limit the use of opioids. We believe our focus on the pain care market will allow us to leverage several Aurora products into the pain care marketplace and offer patients and doctors more solutions to helping them treat chronic back pain.”

Dr. Vipul Mangal, Director of Implantable Systems at National Spine & Pain Centers in National Harbor, Maryland, stated, “Aurora Pain Care offers modern, minimally invasive treatment of back pain for my patients. Performing these cases at an outpatient surgery center is the future of minimally invasive spine surgery. I find that the device is easy to implant, and patients have had significant functional improvement in mobility and activities of daily living along with decrease in their pain.”

The global pain management devices market size is expected to reach USD $14.55 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 13.8%. For additional information about Aurora Spine’s Pain Care Division, go to: www.aurorapaincare.com.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies.

