REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of COPD Awareness Month, Pulmonx Corporation is announcing that over 20,000 patients have been treated worldwide with their Zephyr® Endobronchial Valves (Zephyr Valve), the first FDA-approved minimally-invasive treatment for severe emphysema, a form of COPD. The Zephyr Valve has been shown to deliver significant benefits to patients with emphysema, including improvements in lung function, exercise capacity and quality of life.1 The valves are placed via bronchoscopy, with no incision or cutting, so these benefits are achieved without the risks of traditional surgical options.

“The Zephyr Valve treatment represents a major advancement in the field of bronchoscopy and can be truly life changing for patients with advanced disease,” states Dr. D. Kyle Hogarth, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of Bronchoscopy at the University of Chicago Medical Center. “Before this option, many COPD/emphysema patients struggled to breathe despite maximum medical therapy. Endobronchial valves are the first option we have had to help patients breathe easier and re-engage with life without the risks of major surgery. The Zephyr Valve is quickly becoming a standard of care for patients with advanced COPD/emphysema.”

Despite taking the best available medications, many patients with emphysema, a common form of COPD, suffer from hyperinflation of their lungs where air becomes trapped in the lungs, preventing fresh air from entering and thereby causing severe shortness of breath. Patients with hyperinflation have difficulty doing even the simplest tasks like showering or walking up a flight of stairs. The Zephyr Valves reduce lung hyperinflation by allowing trapped air to escape and preventing new air from entering that diseased lobe. This allows the healthier parts of the lung to function better and results in patients being able to breathe more easily and experience less shortness of breath.1

“Our corporate mission is to improve the lives of patients with severe COPD/emphysema, so we are very excited about achieving this significant milestone of treating more than 20,000 patients,” said Glen French, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Hundreds of hospitals in the US and abroad now offer our Zephyr Valves, so we are on our way to enabling many patients to breathe easier in the years to come.”



“Helping patients breathe easier changes not only their immediate quality of life, but also breaks the cycle of deterioration that comes from inactivity and can contribute to a higher-quality of life long-term,” states D.J. (Dirk-Jan) Slebos, MD, Professor of Interventional Pulmonology, University of Groningen, The Netherlands. “My patients report that they are back to being more active and participating in hobbies like gardening and biking that, before the valves, had become too difficult because of the disease.”

Patients treated with the Zephyr Valves report experiencing significantly more days when their symptoms were “better” and fewer days that were “worse” over 12 months compared to the control group.2 Cumulative clinical data suggests that patients treated successfully with endobronchial valves, like the Zephyr Valve, have increases in the BODE Index (a multi-dimensional health status scoring system for patients with COPD) that have been associated with survival benefits.3-10 The Zephyr Valve treatment is included in national and global treatment guidelines for COPD including an ‘Evidence A' rating from The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD).

