VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) has filed its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on www.sedar.com. All figures are in CDN unless otherwise noted.
Third Quarter and Year to date Financial Highlights:
Q3 2020 Accomplishments
Subsequent Accomplishments
“Q3 2020 is the largest revenue quarter we have had in over two years and saw a number of promising developments for wastewater energy recovery and SHARC Energy,” says Hanspaul Pannu, Chief Financial Officer of SHARC Energy, “The Company is encouraged by the results and feedback from the EPRI demonstration and the relationships created. As the Company continues to bring awareness to the PIRANHA as a key player in the energy retrofit market, it will look to leverage these relationships created to penetrate the market. We are focused on driving growth through additions to sales pipeline and sales order backlog generation and that is where the focus lies for the remainder of 2020 and moving forward.”
About SHARC Energy
SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in wastewater energy recovery. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling and hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, reducing their energy costs and carbon footprint. SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).
Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.SHARCenergy.com or SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
