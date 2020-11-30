VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today incorporated into RevoluSEND sixty-eight extra countries and territories. Leveraging the PSD2 banking license and passporting approval, RevoluSEND now permits instant in-app remittance and bank transfers to an impressive group of additional countries.



SEPA & IBAN Added to RevoluSEND

Further to the news release dated 24th November 2020, the Company has completed the integration of 68 additional countries and territories into the RevoluSEND remittance vertical ahead of schedule. RevoluPAY app users may now send via RevoluSEND instant in-app transfers to proprietary or third-party bank accounts in: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Albania, Azerbaijan, East Timor, El Salvador, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Macedonia, Montenegro, Palestine, São Tomé & Príncipe, Saudi Arabia, Andorra, Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Rep. Mauritius, Mauritius Islands, Moldova, Monaco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Switzerland, Turkey, Tunisia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates.

Additional Direct Passporting Countries

Additional to BTS and Thunes, the Company has also reached an autonomous interbank passporting functionality enabling bank transfers from RevoluPAY via RevoluSEND to Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Faroe Islands, and Guatemala. Since passporting countries are directly processed, no third-party delivery commissions are payable.

Open Banking Path Emerging

The Neobanking functionality of RevoluPAY is evolving into a one-stop banking app to challenge conventional bank accounts with proprietary mobile app-based technology. Today's step enables users to instantly transmit payments from RevoluPAY to an impressive swathe of countries expected to exceed 130 in total by year's end. As proved, RevoluSEND realizes such transactions at a fraction of the cost imposed by conventional banks or remittance entities. Future projected enhancements focus upon multicurrency, supporting in-app on-the-fly switchable currency accounts initially in CA$, USD, Euro, and GBP. Enabling RevoluPAY users to deposit a specific currency and transact directly in that currency is the next short-term corporate goal.

Exercise of Incentive Share Options

CEO Steve Marshall has exercised an initial tranche of 500,000 of the incentive share options announced on 26th June 2020 for a total of 120,000 $CA.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY built-in features include Remittance Payments, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L is the self-licensed European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 and EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in the; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 166,414,015 shares issued and outstanding.

