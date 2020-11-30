PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Bio, a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions, today announced that Mark Heffernan, Scout Bio’s Chief Executive Officer, will present on the “Blockbusters of 2024” panel at the upcoming Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Animal Health Veterinary Summit at 1:20 p.m. ET on Monday, December 7, 2020.



About Scout Bio

Scout Bio is a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions. Scout has an exclusive research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program, which has been a global leader in gene therapy research and development for nearly three decades. Scout’s therapeutics are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins in pet patients using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio is ​a private company headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.scoutbio.co.

