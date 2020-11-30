With More than $20M Committed in Digital Ads, ads4change Offers Affordable Access to the World’s Top Websites; Helps Cause-Related Organizations Change the World

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ads4change , the first cause-related digital advertising platform, today announced its official launch. Offering access to ad space on the world’s top websites, the company helps social organizations harness the power of digital advertising to broaden their reach and help deliver on their long-term missions of driving change across the world. Created by Mark Levin, chief executive officer (CEO) of Consumable , the leading content discovery platform, and social innovator, Steph Cantor, ads4change already has more than $20M committed in digital ads and growing.

“Billions of digital ad impressions are wasted every day,” said Mark Levin, co-founder of ads4change and CEO of Consumable. “We saw this as an opportunity and a way to meaningfully give back. Now, through ads4change, social impact organizations can increase brand awareness on the world's top websites and do so affordably.”

Through its relationship with Consumable, ads4change has the unique opportunity to pass through significant benefits to its customers. They gain access to the world’s largest media publishers, the Comscore 500, which ensures outreach to as many people as possible. They also experience 90 percent savings over what they might spend with traditional media platforms. Additionally, customers have access to personalized data tracking to help manage their campaigns in real time.

“We understand that nonprofits and social enterprises face the biggest digital marketing challenge – no budget,” said Steph Cantor, co-founder of ads4change. “We also know that building awareness is mission critical for their success. We are excited to provide a low cost, big impact digital advertising solution, and there’s no better feeling than knowing we will help transform these organizations.”

The company has already begun onboarding a number of leading global nonprofits, and more details are forthcoming on how ads4change is working with these clients to help change the world.

About ads4change

Established in 2020, ads4change is the first cause-related digital advertising platform that helps social enterprises and non-profits amplify their missions and change the world.

Learn more at www.ads4change.com . Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter at @ads4change and on Instagram at @ads4change_digitalad.

About Consumable

Launched in 2016, Consumable, the leading content discovery platform, has revolutionized online advertising by integrating premium on-demand video and audio entertainment within digital ads, delivering a more engaging experience that creates value for publishers, advertisers, and consumers alike.

This year, Consumable was selected by Inc. magazine for the 2020 Inc. 5000, placing #38. Consumable also ranked #32 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™.

For more information, please visit www.consu mable.com .