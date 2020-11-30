AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Dale, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences. The conference details include:
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms also prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 16,000 stores nationwide.
Contact
ICR
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com
646.677.1827
Vital Farms
Austin, Texas, UNITED STATES