AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Dale, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences. The conference details include:



On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Diez-Canseco and Dale will host a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference. The fireside chat will take place at 1:00 p.m. ET, or 12:00 p.m CT. Participants may access the live webcast under the “Events & Presentations” tab on the Vital Farms Investor Relations site: https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations. Following the discussion, a replay will be archived on the Company’s Investor Relations site.





On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Diez-Canseco will participate in a panel discussion titled “Food of the Future” at the BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference. The panel will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET, or 10:00 a.m. CT. For more information, please contact your BMO representative.



About Vital Farms



Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms also prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 16,000 stores nationwide.

