The fitness industry has been at a booming stage, so is the growth in the fitness equipment industry. Growing attraction towards fitness habits has allowed peoples to carry out fitness routine flexibly at home or by going to gyms. With the market getting dynamic day by day, the fitness equipment manufacturing companies are enhancing their operations with a range of innovative fitness equipment lines to attract consumers.



The range of fitness equipment is majorly bifurcated into two main segments of cardiovascular fitness equipment & strength fitness equipment. Extending the facilities towards home fitness equipment and the increased usability towards specialized training forms such as CrossFit, free weights, resistance training has been posed a major driver to the growth.



Globally health and fitness clubs are considered to be the major contributor to fitness equipment revenue generation. Also, the number of club counts is found to be in the highest in regions like North America & Europe. Along with this, both the region also has the highest concentration of fitness equipment companies and has been generating a major portion of the revenue from the overall market. Some of the major fitness equipment manufacturing companies present in these regions are Icon health & fitness INC, Life fitness, Johnson Health Tech co ltd., Nautilus inc, etc.



Apart from this, the fastest growth observed from the overall market was from the Asia-Pacific region, which is just after North-America & Europe. The market from the Asia-Pacific region grew with a CAGR of over 7% until the year 2019. This growth has been majorly contributed by major economies like China, Japan, Australia, and India. Also for the forecasted period, the growth is expected to be even faster.



From the overall market, revenue from cardiovascular equipment was found to be dominating as over the years its usability has expanded to the home segment from just being traditional gym equipment. Introduction of the equipment like elliptical trainers, rowing machines, stair steppers has generated wide options in place of traditional stationary bikes and treadmills. On the other hand, resistance training, free weight training, cross-fit training, and others have evolved the way of strength training.



Also, the flexible and non-weighted equipment like hydraulic equipment and resistance band has enhanced consumer's workout experience. With the inclusion of a more new line of equipment, the strength equipment segment of the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of above 7% till the year 2025.



CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT



Base year: 2019

Historical year: 2014

Estimated year: 2020

Forecasted year: 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summery



2. Report Methodology



3. Global Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.3. Global Cardiovascular Equipment Market Outlook

3.4. Global Srength Equipment Market Outlook



4. North America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.3. USA Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.4. Mexico Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.5. Canada Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.6. Rest Of North America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook



5. Europe Fitness Equipment Market Outlook



6. Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Outlook



7. Latin-America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook



8. Middle-East & Africa Fitness Equipment Market Outlook



9. Policy & Regulatory



10. Global Fitness Equipment Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Market Trends & Development

11.1. Technological development in fitness industry

11.2. Online coaching transforming the fitness industry

11.3. Launching of online fitness market place

11.4. Adapting functional training as growing fitness trend

11.5. At home workout is a new trend to follow

11.6. Virtual reality the future of fitness industry

11.7. Including mindful workout in daily routine



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Porters Five Force Model

12.2. Company Profile



13. Strategic Landscape



Companies Mentioned



Icon Health & Fitness Inc

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd

Technogym S.P.A

Amer Sports Corporation

Nautilus INC

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Precor Incorporated

Cybex International INC

Life Fitness

True Fitness INC

Tuffstuff Fitness International INC

Iron Grip Barbell Company

Hoist Fitness Systems

Torque Fitness

Tuntari New Fitness B.V

Exigo

Body Solid Europe

Impulse Fitness

Shuhua Sports Co Ltd

Rough Fitness

Sports Art Fitness

Stingray International LTD

BFT Fitness

Acme Fitness

Vivo Fitness

Dubai Sports LLC

